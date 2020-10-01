A Judge Has Ordered The Justice Department To Release More Portions Of The Mueller Report Before Election Day

A federal judge has ruled that the Justice Department improperly redacted significant portions of the Mueller report and must release those sections by Nov. 2, just one day before the presidential election.

In a 40-page opinion released Wednesday, US District Court Judge Reggie Walton said the agency violated federal law when it redacted sections of the report dealing with, among other things, discussions within the special counsel’s office about whether to charge certain individuals with crimes. Government attorneys had justified their decision to withhold those portions under a section of law known as the deliberative process privilege, or “Exemption 5,” but Walton wrote that it “failed to show that it appropriately withheld information” under that standard.

At the same time, the judge ruled that the government was right to redact much of the Mueller report under separate exemptions that are designed to protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, law enforcement techniques and procedures, and individuals’ privacy.

The ruling and an accompanying order mean the Justice Department will be obliged to unveil at least 15 previously blacked-out pages from volume one of special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on or before Nov. 2. In addition to charging decisions, those pages appear to involve discussions related to the hack of emails from the Democratic National Committee in early 2016 and the Trump campaign’s interest in those documents when WikiLeaks released them that June.