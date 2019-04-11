Here Are The Never-Before-Seen US Government Damage Reports Made In The Wikileaks Aftermath

Another report concluded that “lives of cooperating Afghans, Iraqis, and other foreign interlocutors have been placed at increased risk” as a result of the leaks.

One PowerPoint presentation showed the US government closely monitored media reports about Wikileaks and even studied where Wikileaks was Googled the most in the US: Washington, DC.

The heavily-redacted reports cover a roughly three-year time span. BuzzFeed News obtained more than 300 pages in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The Department of Defense authorized several damage assessment reports after Wikileaks released its massive cache of classified documents, and BuzzFeed News can reveal some of their contents for the first time.

Over a span of years, Wikileaks released State Department cables, Iraq war logs, top secret files on Guantanamo detainees, and a video depicting US military killing Iraqi civilians and Reuters journalists from an Apache helicopter — all records leaked to the organization by former Army Private Chelsea Manning.



On Thursday, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange associated with the leaks, accusing him of conspiring with Manning to hack government computers in an attempt to pry loose additional documents.

Manning, a whistleblower who was convicted of Espionage Act violations and served seven years in a military prison, has been incarcerated in a Washington, DC jail for the past month for refusing to testify about Wikileaks before a grand jury.

Wikileaks’ disclosures, which were published by dozens of news outlets around the world, laid bare how US military and intelligence agencies carried out its war on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan and the treatment of detainees it captured.

According to the documents obtained by BuzzFeed News, the leaks were highly embarrassing to the US government and endangered the lives of foreign sources who provided the US with intelligence related to the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and elsewhere.

Several damage assessment reports say that the records released by Wikileaks contained details about previously undisclosed civilian casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan, which “could be used by the press or our adversaries to negatively impact support for current operations in the region.”

Regarding the hundreds of thousands of Iraq-related military documents and State Department cables, the report assessed “with high confidence that disclosure of the Iraq data set will have no direct personal impact on current and former U.S. leadership in Iraq.”

One heavily redacted damage assessment report determined that a different set of documents published the same year, relating to the US war in Afghanistan, would not result in “significant impact” to US operations.

It did, however, have the potential to cause “serious damage” to “intelligence sources, informants and the Afghan population,” and US and NATO intelligence collection efforts. The most significant impact of the leaks, the report concluded, would likely be on the lives of “cooperative Afghans, Iraqis, and other foreign interlocutors.”

“The lives of cooperating Afghans, Iraqis, and other foreign interlocutors have been placed at increased risk,” the executive summary of a June 2011 task force report said.

The reports were prepared by an Information Review Task Force set up by the Defense Intelligence Agency and was overseen by former Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Michael Vickers, and, beginning in 2012, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, one of the Trump administration officials who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s links to Russia.

To prepare the damage assessments, more than 20 federal government agencies, including the FBI, NSA, CIA, the Department of State, and the Department of Homeland Security, conducted a line-by-line review of more than 740,000 pages of classified documents “known or believed compromised” by WikiLeaks to assess the damage.