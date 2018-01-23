BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Writers Are Taking To Twitter To Mourn Ursula K. Le Guin's Death

books

Writers Are Taking To Twitter To Mourn Ursula K. Le Guin's Death

"Her words are always with us. Some of them are written on my soul." —Neil Gaiman

By Jarry Lee

Headshot of Jarry Lee

Jarry Lee

BuzzFeed Deputy Books Editor

Last updated on January 23, 2018, at 6:32 p.m. ET

Posted on January 23, 2018, at 6:24 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, news spread that beloved science fiction writer Ursula K. Le Guin had died at age 88.

The family of Ursula K. Le Guin is deeply saddened to announce her peaceful death yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/DC7oy16EWD
Ursula K. Le Guin @ursulaleguin

The family of Ursula K. Le Guin is deeply saddened to announce her peaceful death yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/DC7oy16EWD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many writers took to Twitter to express their grief and admiration for Le Guin and the ways in which she and her writing changed their lives.

Neil Gaiman called her the deepest and smartest of writers and "a glorious funny prickly person," and said that her words are written on his soul.

I just learned that Ursula K. Le Guin has died. Her words are always with us. Some of them are written on my soul.… https://t.co/1YWmcgEnhc
Neil Gaiman @neilhimself

I just learned that Ursula K. Le Guin has died. Her words are always with us. Some of them are written on my soul.… https://t.co/1YWmcgEnhc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Margaret Atwood said she had "an immense imagination, what a strong and trenchant mind."

I am very very sad. What an immense imagination, what a strong and trenchant mind... https://t.co/RfG8uySfmX
Margaret E. Atwood @MargaretAtwood

I am very very sad. What an immense imagination, what a strong and trenchant mind... https://t.co/RfG8uySfmX

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen King proclaimed her a literary icon.

Usula K. LeGuin, one of the greats, has passed. Not just a science fiction writer; a literary icon. Godspeed into the galaxy.
Stephen King @StephenKing

Usula K. LeGuin, one of the greats, has passed. Not just a science fiction writer; a literary icon. Godspeed into the galaxy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rick Riordan called Le Guin one of his biggest childhood influences.

Sad news. I dedicated my most recent book to Ursula Le Guin, one of my biggest childhood influences. "Rules change… https://t.co/d9fBkHxMAs
Rick Riordan @camphalfblood

Sad news. I dedicated my most recent book to Ursula Le Guin, one of my biggest childhood influences. "Rules change… https://t.co/d9fBkHxMAs

Reply Retweet Favorite

John Scalzi was in shock.

I'll have more to say about Ursula Le Guin's passing, probably tomorrow. But for now, "God damn it" will suffice.
John Scalzi @scalzi

I'll have more to say about Ursula Le Guin's passing, probably tomorrow. But for now, "God damn it" will suffice.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mary Robinette Kowal said she was crying in an airport after learning the news.

I'm sitting in an airport crying. Ursula Le Guin. You have taken my words with you.
Mary Robinette Kowal @MaryRobinette

I'm sitting in an airport crying. Ursula Le Guin. You have taken my words with you.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Cheryl Strayed shared a photo with Le Guin from 2014.

With @lidiamiles and the late, great Ursula K. Le Guin at @powellsbooks in 2014. #rip #sisterwarrior… https://t.co/Ez75YMaXRP
Cheryl Strayed @CherylStrayed

With @lidiamiles and the late, great Ursula K. Le Guin at @powellsbooks in 2014. #rip #sisterwarrior… https://t.co/Ez75YMaXRP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Shannon Hale said she was a "fierce and frighteningly smart" master storyteller and the Earthsea books were a "revelation."

Ursula Le Guin has died. She is a master storytelling. She is fierce and frighteningly smart and does not tolerate… https://t.co/GV0yH8q7ou
Shannon Hale @haleshannon

Ursula Le Guin has died. She is a master storytelling. She is fierce and frighteningly smart and does not tolerate… https://t.co/GV0yH8q7ou

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rabih Alameddine called Le Guin "one of our greats."

Sad, sad news. Ursula Le Guin passed away. One of our greats. https://t.co/0wDZVDqF7Z
Rabih Alameddine @rabihalameddine

Sad, sad news. Ursula Le Guin passed away. One of our greats. https://t.co/0wDZVDqF7Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

Poet Kaveh Akbar called her "a true original, a titan."

Miserable news re: Ursula Le Guin. She was a true original, a titan.
Kaveh Akbar @KavehAkbar

Miserable news re: Ursula Le Guin. She was a true original, a titan.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hari Kunzru said he thinks "hard times are coming" (quoting a speech Le Guin gave at the National Book Awards in 2014).

I think hard times are coming ... We will need writers who can remember freedom. Poets, visionaries—the realists of… https://t.co/OiMnLwDOqc
Hari Kunzru @harikunzru

I think hard times are coming ... We will need writers who can remember freedom. Poets, visionaries—the realists of… https://t.co/OiMnLwDOqc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rest in peace, Ursula.

Dan Tuffs / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT