Writers Are Taking To Twitter To Mourn Ursula K. Le Guin's Death
"Her words are always with us. Some of them are written on my soul." —Neil Gaiman
On Tuesday, news spread that beloved science fiction writer Ursula K. Le Guin had died at age 88.
Many writers took to Twitter to express their grief and admiration for Le Guin and the ways in which she and her writing changed their lives.
Neil Gaiman called her the deepest and smartest of writers and "a glorious funny prickly person," and said that her words are written on his soul.
Margaret Atwood said she had "an immense imagination, what a strong and trenchant mind."
Stephen King proclaimed her a literary icon.
Rick Riordan called Le Guin one of his biggest childhood influences.
John Scalzi was in shock.
Mary Robinette Kowal said she was crying in an airport after learning the news.
Cheryl Strayed shared a photo with Le Guin from 2014.
Shannon Hale said she was a "fierce and frighteningly smart" master storyteller and the Earthsea books were a "revelation."
Rabih Alameddine called Le Guin "one of our greats."
Poet Kaveh Akbar called her "a true original, a titan."
Hari Kunzru said he thinks "hard times are coming" (quoting a speech Le Guin gave at the National Book Awards in 2014).
Rest in peace, Ursula.
