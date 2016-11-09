Here's How Famous Writers Are Reacting To Trump Being Elected
"I'm shutting down." —Stephen King
Early Wednesday morning after the US presidential election was finally over, many writers took to Twitter to express their feelings about Trump winning the presidency.
Stephen King said he is "shutting down" for the immediate future.
Judy Blume shared a New Yorker article calling the election result an American tragedy.
J.K. Rowling had some advice on how best to move forward.
ADVERTISEMENT
John Green tweeted a grim warning.
Joyce Carol Oates talked about how the election felt "rigged."
She also tried to predict what the next four years would look like:
Amy Tan said she is scared for the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
She also reminded us about the importance of supporting those whose livelihood feels threatened by a Trump presidency.
Roxane Gay advised paying more attention to the hatred and fear rampant in the US.
Jodi Picoult expressed her grief.
She also suggested that in this election, "evil" prevailed over "good."
ADVERTISEMENT
Maureen Johnson talked about how she was coping.
Gary Shteyngart suggested we read more books to really effect change in the country.
Rainbow Rowell said that nothing about this election was "normal."
Meanwhile, Margaret Atwood had a message of optimism and hope.
ADVERTISEMENT
As did Alexander Chee.
And Neil Gaiman shared some hedgehog facts to help cheer up his followers.
❤️🇺🇸💙
-
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.