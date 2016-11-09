BuzzFeed News

Here's How Famous Writers Are Reacting To Trump Being Elected

"I'm shutting down." —Stephen King

By Jarry Lee

Jarry Lee

BuzzFeed Deputy Books Editor

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 1:31 p.m. ET

Early Wednesday morning after the US presidential election was finally over, many writers took to Twitter to express their feelings about Trump winning the presidency.

Stephen King said he is "shutting down" for the immediate future.

No more book recommendations, politics, or amusing dog pictures for the immediate future. I'm shutting down.
Stephen King @StephenKing

No more book recommendations, politics, or amusing dog pictures for the immediate future. I'm shutting down.

Judy Blume shared a New Yorker article calling the election result an American tragedy.

This will be my only tweet today. An American Tragedy https://t.co/0CPfssSc9n via @newyorker
Judy Blume @judyblume

This will be my only tweet today. An American Tragedy https://t.co/0CPfssSc9n via @newyorker

J.K. Rowling had some advice on how best to move forward.

Twitter: @jk_rowling
John Green tweeted a grim warning.

You reap what you sow.
John Green @johngreen

You reap what you sow.

Joyce Carol Oates talked about how the election felt "rigged."

To many of us, 2016 election was not metaphorically but literally "rigged" through voter suppression, systematic lies, brainwashing.
Joyce Carol Oates @JoyceCarolOates

To many of us, 2016 election was not metaphorically but literally "rigged" through voter suppression, systematic lies, brainwashing.

She also tried to predict what the next four years would look like:

If life is a comic opera, next act is President on trial (fraud, rape); next act, President in prison &amp; scheming V-P in power; next--?
Joyce Carol Oates @JoyceCarolOates

If life is a comic opera, next act is President on trial (fraud, rape); next act, President in prison &amp; scheming V-P in power; next--?

Amy Tan said she is scared for the country.

I love my country so much and am frightened that it could change under Trump into a place governed by fear, hate, and media censorship.
Amy Tan @AmyTan

I love my country so much and am frightened that it could change under Trump into a place governed by fear, hate, and media censorship.

She also reminded us about the importance of supporting those whose livelihood feels threatened by a Trump presidency.

Fear trumped reason. Hate trumped compassion. But we still have our principles and can be a support to those now scared for their lives.
Amy Tan @AmyTan

Fear trumped reason. Hate trumped compassion. But we still have our principles and can be a support to those now scared for their lives.

Roxane Gay advised paying more attention to the hatred and fear rampant in the US.

We just have to see this country with clearer eyes and next time, we cannot underestimate hatred and fear.
roxane gay @rgay

We just have to see this country with clearer eyes and next time, we cannot underestimate hatred and fear.

Jodi Picoult expressed her grief.

Right now, I am grieving America.
Jodi Picoult @jodipicoult

Right now, I am grieving America.

She also suggested that in this election, "evil" prevailed over "good."

The reason this election hurts so much: we want to believe that good prevails over evil. Hard to justify that narrative right now.
Jodi Picoult @jodipicoult

The reason this election hurts so much: we want to believe that good prevails over evil. Hard to justify that narrative right now.

Maureen Johnson talked about how she was coping.

Giving myself a day to let the body process the news. Then tomorrow, do more, work harder.
Maureen Johnson @maureenjohnson

Giving myself a day to let the body process the news. Then tomorrow, do more, work harder.

Gary Shteyngart suggested we read more books to really effect change in the country.

Want to change this country? Read a book. Read a book to your children. Tell your friends about a great book. Get off twitter. Now.
Gary Shteyngart @Shteyngart

Want to change this country? Read a book. Read a book to your children. Tell your friends about a great book. Get off twitter. Now.

Rainbow Rowell said that nothing about this election was "normal."

For young people wondering if this is always what if feels like when your candidate loses — no. Nothing about this election is normal.
Rainbow Rowell @rainbowrowell

For young people wondering if this is always what if feels like when your candidate loses — no. Nothing about this election is normal.

Meanwhile, Margaret Atwood had a message of optimism and hope.

Dear Americans: It will be all right in the long run. (How long? We will see.) You've been through worse, remember.
Margaret E. Atwood @MargaretAtwood

Dear Americans: It will be all right in the long run. (How long? We will see.) You've been through worse, remember.

As did Alexander Chee.

Panic is contagious. Courage is too.
Alexander Chee @alexanderchee

Panic is contagious. Courage is too.

And Neil Gaiman shared some hedgehog facts to help cheer up his followers.

Thank you to @realscientists for hedgehog facts. They were the only thing on my feed to make me smile, so I hope they cheered some of you.
Neil Gaiman @neilhimself

Thank you to @realscientists for hedgehog facts. They were the only thing on my feed to make me smile, so I hope they cheered some of you.

❤️🇺🇸💙

Twitter: @neilhimself

