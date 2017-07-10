BuzzFeed News

Stephen King Called Donald Trump A "Fake President" On Twitter And People Had Some Feelings About It

"The news is real. The president is fake."

By Jarry Lee

Posted on July 10, 2017, at 4:57 p.m. ET

Horror writer Stephen King has been consistently critical of President Trump on Twitter over the past two years.

Generally his tweets get a bit of reaction considering his nearly 3.5 million following. But on Sunday, King used Trump's words ("fake news") against him, calling Trump a "fake president" — and it quickly went viral.

The response to King's tweet was mixed, with some people defending Trump and calling the tweet "fiction":

@StephenKing You don't have to write fiction on Twitter. @POTUS is doing his job as he was elected to do! Seems you… https://t.co/buTVoMTUBu

@StephenKing Shouldn't you get back to stealing ideas for your books? You have too much free time now that you don'… https://t.co/Kyw4AW4ZA0

@StephenKing The news is faker than your books 📚 and we all know those are fake! Do you write for @CNN?

@StephenKing Please note the irony of these words by someone who makes up words for a living. #fakereality

Then King's fans stepped in to defend him and his writing.

@beldenmusic @StephenKing He doesn't "make up words" for a living, he writes stories. That would be our president m… https://t.co/j0ube6Z0bO

Meanwhile, others began to brainstorm "better alternatives" for the president:

@Colohue @StephenKing @ashleybsumerel To be fair, I think the chicken that predicts the super bowl winners each year would be better.

@GeeJustG @neongreen78 @Colohue @StephenKing @ashleybsumerel This piece of toast on my kitchen counter has more brainpower.

As divisive as the response has been, the tweet is currently King's fourth most popular tweet of all time.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

