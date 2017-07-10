Stephen King Called Donald Trump A "Fake President" On Twitter And People Had Some Feelings About It
"The news is real. The president is fake."
Horror writer Stephen King has been consistently critical of President Trump on Twitter over the past two years.
Generally his tweets get a bit of reaction considering his nearly 3.5 million following. But on Sunday, King used Trump's words ("fake news") against him, calling Trump a "fake president" — and it quickly went viral.
The response to King's tweet was mixed, with some people defending Trump and calling the tweet "fiction":
ADVERTISEMENT
Then King's fans stepped in to defend him and his writing.
Meanwhile, others began to brainstorm "better alternatives" for the president:
As divisive as the response has been, the tweet is currently King's fourth most popular tweet of all time.
The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
-
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.