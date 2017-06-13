BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Stephen King Says President Trump Has Blocked Him On Twitter

books

Stephen King Says President Trump Has Blocked Him On Twitter

"Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself."

By Jarry Lee

Headshot of Jarry Lee

Jarry Lee

BuzzFeed Deputy Books Editor

Posted on June 13, 2017, at 2:28 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, horror writer extraordinaire Stephen King tweeted that Donald Trump had blocked him on Twitter.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.
Stephen King @StephenKing

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.

Reply Retweet Favorite

King has been consistently vocal on Twitter in opposing Trump's presidency.

I wish anyone other than Donald Trump--left, right, or center--were taking the Oath of Office tomorrow. My preference would be Barack Obama.
Stephen King @StephenKing

I wish anyone other than Donald Trump--left, right, or center--were taking the Oath of Office tomorrow. My preference would be Barack Obama.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In response to the block, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling offered to relay Trump's tweets to King.

I still have access. I'll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

I still have access. I'll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jk_rowling @BevVincent Thanks. Maybe it's a hoax. I'm good either way. I'll always have Pence, hahahaha.
Stephen King @StephenKing

@jk_rowling @BevVincent Thanks. Maybe it's a hoax. I'm good either way. I'll always have Pence, hahahaha.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Other people made jokes about the ~horror~ of the situation.

@StephenKing Unhinged President unleashes curse by blocking famous horror novelist, dooming the rest of his term in office.
Paolo Gregoletto @TriviumPaolo

@StephenKing Unhinged President unleashes curse by blocking famous horror novelist, dooming the rest of his term in office.

Reply Retweet Favorite

As well as jokes about Trump in general.

@StephenKing Congratulations, sir! Likely he's the only person in the Free World who doesn't know who you are, tho… https://t.co/orimS45q4j
Melissa Jo Peltier @MelissaJPeltier

@StephenKing Congratulations, sir! Likely he's the only person in the Free World who doesn't know who you are, tho… https://t.co/orimS45q4j

Reply Retweet Favorite

King joins a host of other people Trump has blocked, including Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Bess Kalb, ordinary citizens, and a progressive veterans advocacy group.

OH. MY. EFFING. GOD. The President of the United States just blocked me on Twitter because I hurt his feelings.… https://t.co/UFE7qlfq14
Bess Kalb @bessbell

OH. MY. EFFING. GOD. The President of the United States just blocked me on Twitter because I hurt his feelings.… https://t.co/UFE7qlfq14

Reply Retweet Favorite
a @POTUS so mentally weak &amp; intolerant of dissent he blocks US citizens critical of his policies from even reading… https://t.co/72MUyeSO4H
Joe Papp @joepabike

a @POTUS so mentally weak &amp; intolerant of dissent he blocks US citizens critical of his policies from even reading… https://t.co/72MUyeSO4H

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be si… https://t.co/YM8sEAo6Mg
VoteVets @votevets

The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be si… https://t.co/YM8sEAo6Mg

Reply Retweet Favorite

CORRECTION

Bess Kalb was blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter. A previous version of this post misstated her name.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT