Stephen King Says President Trump Has Blocked Him On Twitter
"Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself."
On Tuesday, horror writer extraordinaire Stephen King tweeted that Donald Trump had blocked him on Twitter.
King has been consistently vocal on Twitter in opposing Trump's presidency.
In response to the block, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling offered to relay Trump's tweets to King.
ADVERTISEMENT
Other people made jokes about the ~horror~ of the situation.
As well as jokes about Trump in general.
King joins a host of other people Trump has blocked, including Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Bess Kalb, ordinary citizens, and a progressive veterans advocacy group.
CORRECTION
Bess Kalb was blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter. A previous version of this post misstated her name.
-
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.