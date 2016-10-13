Some People Are Upset Bob Dylan Won The Nobel Prize In Literature
"What's next, Derek Jeter wins a Tony for his rice pilaf???"
The Swedish Academy announced Thursday that American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.
The news came as a surprise to many people, but some were upset by the choice:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Some people made jokes about the Nobel committee's decision:
ADVERTISEMENT
But others, including novelist Salman Rushdie, thought the award was well-deserved.
ADVERTISEMENT
Well, one thing's for sure: 2016 is certainly proving that the times are a-changin'.
-
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.