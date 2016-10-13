BuzzFeed News

Some People Are Upset Bob Dylan Won The Nobel Prize In Literature

"What's next, Derek Jeter wins a Tony for his rice pilaf???"

By Jarry Lee

Posted on October 13, 2016, at 12:32 p.m. ET

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Swedish Academy announced Thursday that American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.

The news came as a surprise to many people, but some were upset by the choice:

Some people made jokes about the Nobel committee's decision:

But others, including novelist Salman Rushdie, thought the award was well-deserved.

Well, one thing's for sure: 2016 is certainly proving that the times are a-changin'.

