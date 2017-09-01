BuzzFeed News

People Are Changing One Letter In Famous Book Titles To Parody Trump

books

"A Crockwork Orange."

By Jarry Lee

Posted on September 1, 2017, at 11:48 a.m. ET

On Thursday afternoon, #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter started trending on Twitter. The hashtag challenged people to change one letter in the title of a famous book to completely change its perceived meaning.

@TeeEss / Twitter / Via Twitter: @TeeEss

At first, people made general jokes about classic books.

Moby's Dick #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Heartsapian @Heartsapian

Moby's Dick #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@Heartsapian / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Heartsapian

But things quickly turned political as many began using the hashtag to make jokes about President Trump.

Bride and Prejudice #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Beau Willimon @BeauWillimon

Bride and Prejudice #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@BeauWillimon / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BeauWillimon
A Crockwork Orange #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Beau Willimon @BeauWillimon

A Crockwork Orange #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@BeauWillimon / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BeauWillimon
The Secret Life of Pees #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter #peetape
Su Z Tauzer @su_z_t

The Secret Life of Pees #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter #peetape

@su_z_t / Twitter / Via Twitter: @su_z_t
Lord of the Lies #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Beau Willimon @BeauWillimon

Lord of the Lies #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@BeauWillimon / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BeauWillimon
Fifty Shades of Cray #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Nancy Bookout @nancy_jo

Fifty Shades of Cray #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@nancy_jo / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nancy_jo
The Rat in the Hat #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
BohoGirlResists 💗 @KikiAdine

The Rat in the Hat #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@KikiAdine / Twitter / Via Twitter: @KikiAdine
Some people also took the opportunity to make jokes about other political figures, like Steve Bannon.

Mystic Liver #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Stacia @ImStacia

Mystic Liver #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@ImStacia / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ImStacia

And Mike Pence.

War and Pence #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Vets Against Trump @commondefense

War and Pence #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@commondefense / Twitter / Via Twitter: @commondefense

Ann Coulter.

Ann of Greed Fables #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
RichardNixonZombie @RNixonZombie

Ann of Greed Fables #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@RNixonZombie / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RNixonZombie

To be fair, TWO letters were changed in this title.

Barack Obama.

The Audacity of Dope #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Phil Barnett @PhillipABarnett

The Audacity of Dope #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@PhillipABarnett / Twitter / Via Twitter: @PhillipABarnett

And Joel Osteen.

Are You There Gold? #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter
Dr Simia Rex @VitruvianMonkey

Are You There Gold? #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter

@VitruvianMonkey / Twitter / Via Twitter: @VitruvianMonkey

Well played, Twitter.

