Kanye West Is Writing A Philosophy Book On His Twitter

books

"This is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write."

By Jarry Lee

Jarry Lee

BuzzFeed Deputy Books Editor

Posted on April 18, 2018, at 12:28 p.m. ET

In an interview published in the Hollywood Reporter last Friday, hip-hop icon Kanye West revealed he was working on writing a philosophy book called Break the Simulation on photography and history.

I'm writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation. And I've got this philosophy — or let's say it's just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I've got a concept about photographs, and I'm on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories.

Well, on Wednesday morning, West tweeted that he was writing said book in real time on his Twitter:

(He also seems to be editing the "book" in real time.)

West shared his musings on life:

On love and time and money:

His thoughts on competition:

On individuality:

And on society, parenting, and "acting":

Some people on Twitter were confused.

Is Kanye West in the process of writing some sort of life coaching book or something?
Is Kanye West in the process of writing some sort of life coaching book or something?

@kanyewest "Book" in quotes confuses me. Bc it's either a book or it's not a book
@kanyewest "Book" in quotes confuses me. Bc it's either a book or it's not a book

While others were pretty jazzed about it.

um @kanyewest is writing a book in real time on twitter. this is peak innovation.
um @kanyewest is writing a book in real time on twitter. this is peak innovation.

KANYE WEST'S NEW PHILOSOPHY BOOK 'BREAK THE SIMULATION' ARE HIS TWEETS IN REAL TIME DO YOU EVEN NEED MORE EVIDENCE THAT HE'S THE MOST INVENTIVE CREATOR OF THIS GENERATION
KANYE WEST’S NEW PHILOSOPHY BOOK ‘BREAK THE SIMULATION’ ARE HIS TWEETS IN REAL TIME DO YOU EVEN NEED MORE EVIDENCE THAT HE’S THE MOST INVENTIVE CREATOR OF THIS GENERATION

Kanye West is writing a book.....in real time.....on Twitter. There is no Publisher or Publicist who can sensor his expression. True Artist!!! This dude is something else!!!
Kanye West is writing a book.....in real time.....on Twitter. There is no Publisher or Publicist who can sensor his expression. True Artist!!! This dude is something else!!!

Meanwhile, some of West's fans just wanted a new album instead. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

@kanyewest TRANSFER THESE WORDS INTO AN ALBUM NOT A BOOK 🗣🗣
@kanyewest TRANSFER THESE WORDS INTO AN ALBUM NOT A BOOK 🗣🗣

@kanyewest im all for this book, but i NEED a album
@kanyewest im all for this book, but i NEED a album

What will Kanye ever think up next?

