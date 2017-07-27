Hillary Clinton Is Writing A Tell-All Book About The 2016 Presidential Election
Clinton said she is "letting her guard down" in a new memoir titled What Happened.
Hillary Clinton has a memoir about the 2016 presidential election, titled What Happened, coming out from Simon & Schuster in September 2017.
The book will supposedly detail Clinton's personal experience throughout her campaign, from her nomination to her "shocking and devastating" loss on election night, and how she coped in the aftermath.
For the first time, Hillary Rodham Clinton reveals what she was thinking and feeling during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history. Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules. ...
In these pages, she describes what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes she made, how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss, and how she found the strength to pick herself back up afterward.
“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down,” Clinton writes in the book's introduction.
Simon & Schuster described the book as "her most personal memoir yet."
Clinton tweeted on Thursday that writing What Happened was hard but she hopes it will help America "move forward and fight back."
What Happened will be released on Sept. 12, 2017.
