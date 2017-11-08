Here's How Famous Writers Feel About Twitter's New 280-Character Limit
"280 characters? Fuck that." —Stephen King
On Tuesday, Twitter announced it was rolling out its new 280-character limit to all users, after testing the feature with select accounts in September. Some people — in particular, writers — had some pretty strong feelings about it:
J.K. Rowling thought the change undermined the point of Twitter.
Stephen King was not a fan of it either.
And also agreed with Rowling.
Joyce Carol Oates retweeted another writer's poem about how tweets have now lost their "certain charm and sweetness."
Rainbow Rowell was "genuinely distressed" about the change.
Gary Shteyngart made a sarcastic joke.
Meanwhile, Maureen Johnson said she still had the 140 character limit.
Ayelet Waldman retweeted an article about how all Twitter users wanted was an edit button.
Brad Thor also just wanted an edit button.
John Green, however, thanked Twitter and said he'd probably use the extra characters "extremely unwisely."
As will we all, probably.
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.