Here's How Famous Writers Are Reacting To Trump's Defense Of White Supremacists

"Trump must be removed. Republicans, stand up to this obscene man." —Stephen King

By Jarry Lee

Posted on August 15, 2017, at 7:18 p.m. ET

Pool / Getty Images

Many writers on Tuesday took to Twitter to react to President Trump's remarks on the violence in Charlottesville in which he walked back his previous statement and defended the "Unite the Right" protesters (whom he now says were "very quietly" and "innocently" protesting).

Trump also said there were "very fine people" on both sides, blamed the deadly violence on the "alt-left," and compared Confederate General Robert E. Lee to George Washington.

J.K. Rowling described the speech as an "abomination."

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is.
J.K. Rowling

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is.

Stephen King said Trump "must be removed" and called him an "obscene man."

Trump must be removed. Republicans, stand up to this obscene man.
Stephen King

Trump must be removed. Republicans, stand up to this obscene man.

Joyce Carol Oates shared a photo of a poster comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler.

"somewhere, sometime, some other 'leader' did &amp; said very bad things, might've even owned slaves, cheated &amp; lied, v… https://t.co/iukIiMU2Sk
Joyce Carol Oates

"somewhere, sometime, some other 'leader' did & said very bad things, might've even owned slaves, cheated & lied, v… https://t.co/iukIiMU2Sk

Jodi Picoult compared Trump's rhetoric to that of German Nazis before the second World War.

Just want to point out the last people who used the rhetoric of subduing the "alt-left" to appeal to masses were German Nazis prior to WWII.
Jodi Picoult

Just want to point out the last people who used the rhetoric of subduing the "alt-left" to appeal to masses were German Nazis prior to WWII.

Rainbow Rowell challenged Trump's comments that the alt-right protesters came in peace.

Those Nazis came to Charlottesville with torches, metal poles &amp; semiautomatic weapons. They did not come in peace or to express an opinion.
Rainbow Rowell

Those Nazis came to Charlottesville with torches, metal poles & semiautomatic weapons. They did not come in peace or to express an opinion.

Kumail Nanjiani asked how "self professed 'non-racist' and 'non-white-supremacist' people" could continue to support Trump.

How can self professed "non-racist" &amp; "non-white-supremacist" ppl continue to support him? I genuinely wanna know. How do you justify this?
Kumail Nanjiani

How can self professed "non-racist" & "non-white-supremacist" ppl continue to support him? I genuinely wanna know. How do you justify this?

Gary Shteyngart wondered if Trump would "lead us into a civil war or nuclear holocaust first."

Will Trump lead us into a civil war or nuclear holocaust first? Anyone taking bets?
Gary Shteyngart

Will Trump lead us into a civil war or nuclear holocaust first? Anyone taking bets?

Norman Lear pointed out that he had fought Nazis in World War II and said they are not "very fine people."

I fought Nazis in World War II. They aren’t “very fine people,” @realDonaldTrump. #Charlottesville https://t.co/IS5J5x0oI9
Norman Lear

I fought Nazis in World War II. They aren't "very fine people," @realDonaldTrump. #Charlottesville

Maureen Johnson said her veteran grandfather would not forgive her if she "didn't fight Nazi sympathizers."

My grandpa was a Marine for over 25 years and fought in WWI and WWII. He would not forgive me if I didn't fight Nazi sympathizers.
Maureen Johnson

My grandpa was a Marine for over 25 years and fought in WWI and WWII. He would not forgive me if I didn't fight Nazi sympathizers.

Brad Thor shared a gif of a dumpster fire.

What a presser!
Brad Thor

What a presser!

And Jason O. Gilbert made a joke comparing Trump's words to other presidents' speeches in history.

Lincoln: “4 score and 7 seven years ago…" JFK: “Ask not what your country can do for you…” Trump: “Actually the Nazis had a permit…"
Jason O. Gilbert

Lincoln: "4 score and 7 seven years ago…" JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you…" Trump: "Actually the Nazis had a permit…"

