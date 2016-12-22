12 Fantastic Pieces Of Fiction From 2016 You Need To Read
Looking for a good read? Here is some of the best fiction we published in 2016.
1. An excerpt from Moonglow by Michael Chabon
2. "The Arctic Lizard" by Etgar Keret
3. "If A Book Is Locked There’s Probably A Good Reason For That Don’t You Think" by Helen Oyeyemi
4. "Twentieth" by Lindsay Hunter
5. "A Hostage Situation" by Manuel Gonzales
6. "Rate Me" by Rebecca Schiff
7. "It’s Alright, It’s Alright, It’s Alright" by Rebecca Makkai
8. "The Dancing-Master" by Alexandra Kleeman
9. "An Inside Hurt Was Supposed To Stay Inside" by Brit Bennett
10. “Successor, Usurper, Replacement” by Alice Sola Kim
11. "7 Out Of 100 Apocalypses" by Lucy Corin
12. "The Triumph And Will Of The Young Female Gymnast" by Megan Abbott
