Here Are The 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winners For Letters And Drama

books

Andrew Sean Greer won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for Less; Martyna Majok's Cost of Living took home the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

By Jarry Lee

Jarry Lee

BuzzFeed Deputy Books Editor

Posted on April 16, 2018, at 3:47 p.m. ET

The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes for literary works were awarded Monday.

pulitzer.org

Less by Andrew Sean Greer won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Lee Boudreaux Books, Kaliel Roberts

Finalists: In the Distance by Hernan Diaz and The Idiot by Elif Batuman

Get it from Amazon for $14.39+, Barnes & Noble for $14.42+, or a local bookseller through IndieBound here.

The Pulitzer Prize for Poetry went to Half-light by Frank Bidart.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Via fsgworkinprogress.com

Finalists: Incendiary Art by Patricia Smith and semiautomatic by Evie Shockley

Get it from Amazon for $16.26+, Barnes & Noble for $16.33+, or a local bookseller through IndieBound here.

The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction was Locking Up Our Own by James Forman Jr.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux, jamesformanjr.com

Finalists: Notes on a Foreign Country: An American Abroad in a Post-American World by Suzy Hansen and The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin’s Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World—and Us by Richard O. Prum

Get it from Amazon for $12.27+, Barnes & Noble for $12.27+, or a local bookseller through IndieBound here.

Prairie Fires by Caroline Fraser won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography.

Metropolitan Books, John Midgley

Finalists: Richard Nixon: The Life by John A. Farrell and Robert Lowell, Setting the River on Fire: A Study of Genius, Mania, and Character by Kay Redfield Jamison

Get it from Amazon for $21, Barnes & Noble for $17.25+, or a local bookseller through IndieBound here.

The Pulitzer Prize for History went to The Gulf by Jack E. Davis.

Liveright, Lynn Weir

Finalists: Fear City: New York’s Fiscal Crisis and the Rise of Austerity Politics by Kim Phillips-Fein and Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America by Steven J. Ross

Get it from Amazon for $14.49+, Barnes & Noble for $15.94+, or a local bookseller through IndieBound here.

The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama was Cost of Living by Martyna Majok.

Playbill, Brian McConkey

Finalists: Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and The Minutes by Tracy Letts

Here is the full list of all the 2018 winners and finalists.

