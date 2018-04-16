Here Are The 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winners For Letters And Drama
Andrew Sean Greer won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for Less; Martyna Majok's Cost of Living took home the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes for literary works were awarded Monday.
Less by Andrew Sean Greer won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
The Pulitzer Prize for Poetry went to Half-light by Frank Bidart.
The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction was Locking Up Our Own by James Forman Jr.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prairie Fires by Caroline Fraser won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography.
The Pulitzer Prize for History went to The Gulf by Jack E. Davis.
The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama was Cost of Living by Martyna Majok.
Here is the full list of all the 2018 winners and finalists.
-
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.