Here Are The 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winners For Letters And Drama
Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for The Underground Railroad; Lynn Nottage's Sweat took home the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced at 3 P.M. today in the World Room at Columbia University. The Pulitzer Prize, which is in its 101st year, is awarded annually for excellence in journalism and the arts.
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
Finalists: Imagine Me Gone by Adam Haslett and The Sport of Kings by C. E. Morgan.
The Pulitzer Prize for Poetry went to Olio by Tyehimba Jess.
Finalists: Collected Poems: 1950-2012 by the late Adrienne Rich and XX by Campbell McGrath.
The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction was Evicted by Matthew Desmond.
Finalists: In a Different Key: The Story of Autism by John Donvan and Caren Zucker and The Politics of Mourning: Death and Honor in Arlington National Cemetery by Micki McElya
ADVERTISEMENT
The Return by Hisham Matar won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography.
Finalists: In the Darkroom by Susan Faludi and When Breath Becomes Air by the late Paul Kalanithi.
The Pulitzer Prize for History went to Blood in the Water by Heather Ann Thompson.
Finalists: Brothers at Arms: American Independence and the Men of France and Spain Who Saved It by Larrie D. Ferreiro and New England Bound: Slavery and Colonization in Early America by Wendy Warren
The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama was Sweat by Lynn Nottage.
Finalists: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music by Taylor Mac and The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe.
The full list of all the 2017 winners and finalists can be found here.
-
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.