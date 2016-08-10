"Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" Has Sold More Than 3 Million Copies
More than 2 million of those copies were sold in the first two days alone.
If you've been paying attention to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, you're probably aware that the script book was released on July 31 to much excitement from Potterheads around the world.
How much excitement, exactly? Well, Scholastic, the publisher, announced Wednesday that Cursed Child has sold more than 3.3 million copies (!) in North America since its release.
And 2 million of those copies were sold in the first two days.
“We are delighted to see the sustained enthusiasm for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two which has also sparked more interest in the seven previously published Harry Potter books,” said Ellie Berger the president of Scholastic Trade.
Sales were spurred — of course — by the incredible midnight release parties held by many bookstores.
Seeing so many people's love for reading books is what's truly magical.
