"Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" Has Sold More Than 3 Million Copies

More than 2 million of those copies were sold in the first two days alone.

By Jarry Lee

Posted on August 10, 2016, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

If you've been paying attention to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, you're probably aware that the script book was released on July 31 to much excitement from Potterheads around the world.

Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty Images

How much excitement, exactly? Well, Scholastic, the publisher, announced Wednesday that Cursed Child has sold more than 3.3 million copies (!) in North America since its release.

Rob Stothard / Getty Images

And 2 million of those copies were sold in the first two days.

“We are delighted to see the sustained enthusiasm for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two which has also sparked more interest in the seven previously published Harry Potter books,” said Ellie Berger the president of Scholastic Trade.

Sales were spurred — of course — by the incredible midnight release parties held by many bookstores.

Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty Images

Seeing so many people's love for reading books is what's truly magical.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.
