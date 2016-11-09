George R.R. Martin Responds To Trump Win, Says "Winter Is Coming"
The Game of Thrones author believes that "over the next four years, our problems are going to get much, much worse."
On Wednesday morning, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin responded to Donald Trump being elected in a post titled "President Pussygrabber" on his Livejournal.
In it, GRRM calls Trump the "least qualified candidate ever nominated by a major party for presidency" and a "dangerously unstable player on the world stage."
"Over the next four years, our problems are going to get much, much worse," he continues. "Winter is coming. I told you so."
The full text of the post reads:
There are really no words for how I feel this morning.
America has spoken. I really thought we were better than this. Guess not.
Trump was the least qualified candidate ever nominated by a major party for the presidency. Come January, he will become the worst president in American history, and a dangerously unstable player on the world stage.
And the decimated Democrats, a minority in both House and Senate, do not have the power to hinder him.
Over the next four years, our problems are going to get much, much worse.
Winter is coming. I told you so.
Current Location: Slough of Despond
Current Mood: depressed
Well, there you have it. You heard it from the creator of Westeros himself.
BuzzFeed has reached out to GRRM's publicist for comment.
-
