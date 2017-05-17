22 Exciting New Books You Need To Read This Summer
Here's what's ~hot~ this season.
1. What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons
2. The Answers by Catherine Lacey
3. Sour Heart by Jenny Zhang
4. Stephen Florida by Gabe Habash
5. Hunger by Roxane Gay
6. Touch by Courtney Maum
7. Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong
8. Made for Love by Alissa Nutting
9. Chemistry by Weike Wang
10. Gork, the Teenage Dragon by Gabe Hudson
11. You Don't Have to Say You Love Me by Sherman Alexie
12. New People by Danzy Senna
13. The City Always Wins by Omar Robert Hamilton
14. My Life With Bob by Pamela Paul
15. So Much Blue by Percival Everett
16. Eat Only When You're Hungry by Lindsay Hunter
17. Eastman Was Here by Alex Gilvarry
18. Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman by Anne Helen Petersen
19. My Soul Looks Back by Jessica B. Harris
20. Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta
21. Dear Cyborgs by Eugene Lim
22. Life in Code: A Personal History of Technology by Ellen Ullman
