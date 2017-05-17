22 Exciting New Books You Need To Read This Summer

Plume, Chugach Peaks Photography

Anne Helen Petersen's Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud is a sharp analysis of how contemporary female celebrities are pushing the boundaries of acceptable behavior for women as defined by our society. Petersen examines Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Lena Dunham, and other provocative, controversial women in the spotlight and the ways in which they are punished for their nonconformism.

Publication date: June 20

Note: Anne Helen Petersen is currently an employee of BuzzFeed.