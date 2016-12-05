"Bad Little Children's Books" Pulled From Publication After Outrage Over Offensive Images

... Some people have asked ABRAMS to ban the book and issue an apology for publishing it in the first place. ... This act of censorship is dangerous on so many levels, as free speech, satire, and parody are tools to help make us a stronger society, not a more divided one.

... However, the book is clearly not being read by some in the way I had intended — as satire — and, more disturbingly, is being misread as the very act of hate and bigotry that the work was meant to expose, not promote.

For this reason, I have asked ABRAMS to cease publishing the book.