Here Are The 2017 National Book Award Winners
The winners were revealed at the 68th National Book Awards ceremony.
The Fiction award went to Jesmyn Ward for Sing, Unburied, Sing.
Masha Gessen won the Nonfiction award for The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia.
The Poetry award went to Frank Bidart for Half-light: Collected Poems 1965–2016.
Robin Benway won the Young People's Literature award for Far from the Tree.
Annie Proulx received the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, and Dick Robinson won the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.
Congratulations to all!
