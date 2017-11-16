BuzzFeed News

Here Are The 2017 National Book Award Winners

books

The winners were revealed at the 68th National Book Awards ceremony.

Posted on November 15, 2017, at 9:54 p.m. ET

The Fiction award went to Jesmyn Ward for Sing, Unburied, Sing.

Beowulf Sheehan, Scribner

Read an excerpt from Sing, Unburied, Sing here.

Masha Gessen won the Nonfiction award for The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia.

Tanya Sazansky, Riverhead Books

Read an excerpt from The Future Is History here.

The Poetry award went to Frank Bidart for Half-light: Collected Poems 1965–2016.

James Franco, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Robin Benway won the Young People's Literature award for Far from the Tree.

Lovato Images, HarperTeen

Annie Proulx received the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, and Dick Robinson won the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.

Gus Powell, Scholastic

Congratulations to all!

