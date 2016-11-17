Here Are The 2016 National Book Award Winners
The winners were revealed at the 67th National Book Awards ceremony.
The Fiction award went to Colson Whitehead for The Underground Railroad.
Ibram X. Kendi won the Nonfiction award for Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.
The Poetry award went to Daniel Borzutzky for The Performance of Becoming Human.
John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell won the Young People's Literature award for March: Book Three.
Robert Caro received the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, and Cave Canem, a home for African-American poets, won the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.
Congratulations to all!
