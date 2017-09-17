The TV Academy Confused RuPaul With Another Black Man On Twitter
"Sashay away with this nonsense."
While live-tweeting the Emmys red carpet arrivals, the Television Academy's official account confused Emmy-winning reality show host RuPaul with Emmy-winning musical director Rickey Minor.
Naturally people noticed.
The Academy soon deleted the tweet and corrected their mistake.
Last year, the Academy's Twitter mistook Terrence Howard for Cuba Gooding Jr., but corrected it as well.
