Sarah Silverman’s New Show Aims To Unite A Fractured United States

"What I'm hoping to expose is that we are much more the same than we think we are — we're just listening to two different sets of lies as our news.”

Sarah Silverman had assumed Hillary Clinton would trounce Donald Trump to become the first female president of the United States last year. But as the results poured in on Nov. 9, Silverman realized Clinton would lose.

“The night of the election I understood survivalists because I actually thought, I need a gun to protect myself from the government when the government comes,” she told BuzzFeed News at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills. “It was like, Oh! That's how all these people have been feeling with the Obama administration, which, to me is progress, but to other people that progress meant fear and terror. Whether that fear is founded or unfounded, I suddenly understood it.”

It was a pivotal moment for Silverman, who used that realization to fuel her new show, I Love You, America, which Hulu describes as “a weekly, topical series.” Both Hulu and Silverman are wary of positioning I Love You, America as a late-night show in the vein of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, or John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, political lightning rods that Silverman considers appointment television. But, as Silverman points out, those programs are doing a lot of preaching to the choir. “I'd like to connect with un-like-minded people,” she said.

Reaching across the proverbial aisle is a tall order for anyone, but for someone as polarizing as Silverman — particularly with the "un-like-minded people" she hopes to reach — the task is infinitely tougher. “The country's too divided and I just want to be a part of something,” she said. “It's ironic because I think I'm a wildly divisive presence; I acknowledge that I'm not everybody's cup of tea, to the 10th power, but this show isn't the me on Twitter.”