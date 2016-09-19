"Game Of Thrones" Makes Emmy History

Game of Thrones has now won more Emmys than any primetime series in television history.

With wins on Sunday night in Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Drama, the show now has 38 Emmys. It surpasses NBC's Frasier, which held the previous record with 37 Emmys by the end of its 11-season run. Saturday Night Live is now the only series with more total wins (44) than Game of Thrones.

This isn't the first Emmy record HBO's fantasy series has broken this year: With nine wins at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month — for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for a Single Camera Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series — it replaced The West Wing and Hill Street Blues as the most awarded drama ever.