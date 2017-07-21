BuzzFeed News

The Most Swoon-Worthy Cast Photos From San Diego Comic-Con

The Most Swoon-Worthy Cast Photos From San Diego Comic-Con

Kingsman, The Defenders, Teen Wolf, Preacher, and more!

By Jarett Wieselman and Laura Geiser and Keely Flaherty

Posted on July 20, 2017

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Charlize Theron

Stranger Things

Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Halle Berry, Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Jeff Bridges.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

The Defenders

Executive producer Marco Ramirez and stars Jessica Henwick, Mike Coulter, Sigourney Weaver, Elodie Yong, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox, and Krysten Ritter.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Dave Franco, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Michael Pena, and Abbi Jacobson.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and Sam Heughan.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Once Upon A Time

Andrew J. West, Lana Parrilla, Dania Ramirez, Gabrielle Anwar, and Colin O’Donoghue.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

The Flash

Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Tom Cavanagh.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Preacher

Graham McTavish , Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Ian Colletti, and Joseph Gilgun.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

What Would Diplo Do

James Van Der Beek
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Teen Wolf

Melissa Ponzio, Linden Ashby, Khylin Rambo, Cody Christian, Charlie Carver, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes, and Shelley Hennig.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Black Lightning

Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, and Christine Adams.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

DuckTales

Beck Bennett, Toks Olagundoye, Ben Schwartz, Kate Micucci, David Tennant, and Danny Pudi.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Broad City

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

iZombie

David Anders, Rahul Kohli, Rose McIver, Aly Michalka, Robert Buckley, and Malcolm Goodwin.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Stranger Things

Joe Keery
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

The 100

Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Eliza Taylor, Tasya Teles, and Christopher Larkin.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

Jade Eshete, Samuel Barnett, Hannah Marks, and Elijah Wood.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Dave Franco, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Michael Pena, and Abbi Jacobson.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Legion

Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, and Rachel Keller.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Doctor Who

Pearl Mackie and Michelle Gomez
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

The Originals

Daniel Gillies, Joseph Morgan, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood, and Riley Voelkel.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

The Exorcist

Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Brianna Hildebrand, Kurt Egyiawan, and John Cho.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Legends of Tomorrow

Tala Ashe, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, and Franz Drameh.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Aly & Aj

Aj Michalka and Aly Michalka.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Inhumans

Anson Mount, Eme Ikwuakor, Sonya Balmores, Iwan Rheon, Isabelle Cornish, Mike Moh, Ken Leung, Ellen Woglom, and Serinda Swan.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

It

Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, and Jeremy Ray Taylor.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Shadowhunters

Isaiah Mustafa, Dominic Sherwood, Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Harry Shum Jr., and Alberto Rosende.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Danger & Eggs

Aidy Bryant and Eric Knobel
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Gotham

Alexander Siddig, Robin Lord Taylor, Sean Pertwee, Cory Michael Smith, and Drew Powell.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

People of the Earth

Björn Gustafsson, Nasim Pedrad, Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, Oscar Nuñez, Anna Gasteyer, and Brian Huskey.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Atomic Blonde

David Leitch and Charlize Theron
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Lucifer

Rachael Harris, Tom Ellis, Tricia Helfer, Kevin Alejandro, and Aimee Garcia.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Colony

Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Peter Jacobson, and Tory Kittles.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Hey Arnold

Anndi McAfee, Jamil Walker Smith, Francesca Marie Smith, and Lane Toran.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

Stan Against Evil

John C. McGinley and Janet Varney.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News

