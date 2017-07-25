BuzzFeed News

Celebrities Re-Created Awkward '80s Portraits And It's Hilarious

Arts & Entertainment / comiccon

These actors got totally righteous at BuzzFeed’s Comic-Con suite.

By Jarett Wieselman and Laura Geiser and Keely Flaherty

Jarett Wieselman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Laura Geiser

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 25, 2017, at 3:11 p.m. ET

1. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Dave Franco

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

2. Broad City star Ilana Glazer

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

3. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency star Elijah Wood

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

4. Atomic Blonde star Charlize Theron

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
5. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Kumail Nanjiani

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

6. Legion star Aubrey Plaza

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

7. Outlander star Sam Heughan

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

8. The Defenders star Sigourney Weaver

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
9. The Flash star Grant Gustin

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

10. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

11. Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Karen Gillan

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
13. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Justin Theroux

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

14. Stranger Things star Shannon Purser

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

15. Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

16. Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
17. What Would Diplo Do? star James Van Der Beek

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

18. Danger & Eggs star Aidy Bryant

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

19. Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr.

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

20. DuckTales star Kate Micucci

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
21. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

22. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Olivia Munn

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

23. The Defenders star Mike Colter

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

24. Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
25. Preacher star Dominic Cooper

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

26. The Defenders star Krysten Ritter

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

27. Riverdale star KJ Apa

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

28. Broad City star Abbi Jacobson

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
29. The Defenders star Charlie Cox

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

30. Archer star Aisha Tyler

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

31. Once Upon a Time star Colin O'Donoghue

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

32. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Michael Peña

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
33. DuckTales star Beck Bennett

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

34. Outlander star Caitriona Balfe

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

35. The Defenders star Finn Jones

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

36. Riverdale star Camila Mendes

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
37. The Exorcist star John Cho

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

38. iZombie star Rose McIver

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

39. The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

40. Arrow star Katie Cassidy

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
41. Shadowhunters star Matthew Daddario

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

42. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

43. Arrow star Stephen Amell

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

44. People of Earth star Nasim Pedrad

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
45. DuckTales star Danny Pudi

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

46. Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

47. Legion star Dan Stevens

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

48. iZombie star Aly Michalka

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
49. Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

50. The 100 star Lindsey Morgan

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

51. iZombie star Robert Buckley

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

52. Black Lightning star China Anne McClain

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
53. Colony star Josh Holloway

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

54. The Flash star Candice Patton

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

55. Arrow star Echo Kellum

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

56. People of Earth star Ana Gasteyer

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
57. Stranger Things star Joe Keery

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

58. Colony star Sarah Wayne Callies

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

59. Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

60. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Zach Woods

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
61. The 100 star Eliza Taylor

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

62. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

63. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

64. The Goldbergs star AJ Michalka

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
65. iZombie star Rahul Kohli

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

66. Black Lightning star Nafessa Williams

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

67. Gotham star Cory Michael Smith

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

68. Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
69. Black Lightning star Cress Williams

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

70. Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

71. Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

72. Black Lightning star Christine Adams

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
73. Outlander star Richard Rankin

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

74. The Defenders star Elodie Yung

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

75. Outlander star Tobias Menzies

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

76. Danger & Eggs star Eric Knobel

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
77. Outlander star Sophie Skelton

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

78. The Exorcist star Alfonso Herrera

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

79. People of Earth star Oscar Nuñez

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

80. Legends of Tomorrow star Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
81. DuckTales star Ben Schwartz

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

82. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

83. The Exorcist star Ben Daniels

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

84. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
85. Shadowhunters star Isaiah Mustafa

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

86. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

87. Riverdale star Casey Cott

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

88. DuckTales star Toks Olagundoye

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
89. Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

90. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

91. iZombie star David Anders

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

92. The Exorcist star Brianna Hildebrand

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich
93. The 100 star Bob Morley

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

94. iZombie star Malcolm Goodwin

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News / Set Designer: Adi Goodrich

95. Legion star Rachel Keller

Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News

CORRECTION

Karen Gillan’s name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.

