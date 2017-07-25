Celebrities Re-Created Awkward '80s Portraits And It's Hilarious
These actors got totally righteous at BuzzFeed’s Comic-Con suite.
1. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Dave Franco
2. Broad City star Ilana Glazer
3. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency star Elijah Wood
4. Atomic Blonde star Charlize Theron
5. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Kumail Nanjiani
6. Legion star Aubrey Plaza
7. Outlander star Sam Heughan
8. The Defenders star Sigourney Weaver
9. The Flash star Grant Gustin
10. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown
11. Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor
12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Karen Gillan
13. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Justin Theroux
14. Stranger Things star Shannon Purser
15. Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes
16. Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla
17. What Would Diplo Do? star James Van Der Beek
18. Danger & Eggs star Aidy Bryant
19. Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr.
20. DuckTales star Kate Micucci
21. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo
22. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Olivia Munn
23. The Defenders star Mike Colter
24. Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards
25. Preacher star Dominic Cooper
26. The Defenders star Krysten Ritter
27. Riverdale star KJ Apa
28. Broad City star Abbi Jacobson
29. The Defenders star Charlie Cox
30. Archer star Aisha Tyler
31. Once Upon a Time star Colin O'Donoghue
32. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Michael Peña
33. DuckTales star Beck Bennett
34. Outlander star Caitriona Balfe
35. The Defenders star Finn Jones
36. Riverdale star Camila Mendes
37. The Exorcist star John Cho
38. iZombie star Rose McIver
39. The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale
40. Arrow star Katie Cassidy
41. Shadowhunters star Matthew Daddario
42. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff
43. Arrow star Stephen Amell
44. People of Earth star Nasim Pedrad
45. DuckTales star Danny Pudi
46. Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie
47. Legion star Dan Stevens
48. iZombie star Aly Michalka
49. Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin
50. The 100 star Lindsey Morgan
51. iZombie star Robert Buckley
52. Black Lightning star China Anne McClain
53. Colony star Josh Holloway
54. The Flash star Candice Patton
55. Arrow star Echo Kellum
56. People of Earth star Ana Gasteyer
57. Stranger Things star Joe Keery
58. Colony star Sarah Wayne Callies
59. Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray
60. The Lego Ninjago Movie star Zach Woods
61. The 100 star Eliza Taylor
62. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse
63. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard
64. The Goldbergs star AJ Michalka
65. iZombie star Rahul Kohli
66. Black Lightning star Nafessa Williams
67. Gotham star Cory Michael Smith
68. Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz
69. Black Lightning star Cress Williams
70. Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez
71. Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh
72. Black Lightning star Christine Adams
73. Outlander star Richard Rankin
74. The Defenders star Elodie Yung
75. Outlander star Tobias Menzies
76. Danger & Eggs star Eric Knobel
77. Outlander star Sophie Skelton
78. The Exorcist star Alfonso Herrera
79. People of Earth star Oscar Nuñez
80. Legends of Tomorrow star Maisie Richardson-Sellers
81. DuckTales star Ben Schwartz
82. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch
83. The Exorcist star Ben Daniels
84. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink
85. Shadowhunters star Isaiah Mustafa
86. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp
87. Riverdale star Casey Cott
88. DuckTales star Toks Olagundoye
89. Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood
90. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart
91. iZombie star David Anders
92. The Exorcist star Brianna Hildebrand
93. The 100 star Bob Morley
94. iZombie star Malcolm Goodwin
95. Legion star Rachel Keller
CORRECTION
Karen Gillan’s name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.
