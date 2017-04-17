BuzzFeed News

You Should Probably Stop Sharing That Donald Trump And Jesus Post

You Should Probably Stop Sharing That Donald Trump And Jesus Post

The Tiffany Trump page that posted it is almost certainly not real.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on April 17, 2017, at 4:28 p.m. ET

To mark the Easter festivities, an unverified Tiffany Trump Facebook page posted an image of President Trump being held by Jesus in the oval office.

"Dear Lord, I pray in the Mighty name of Jesus, that you would give Donald J. Trump wisdom and that you would protect him and fill him with Your Spirit and help him withstand the fiery darts of the enemy," the caption said.

Since being published, the image has been shared over 11,000 times on Facebook and even got an angry post from Democraticmom.com.

The photo took on a life of its own on Twitter, where it received thousands of likes and retweets.

Soon, there were jokes.

But it's unlikely the Tiffany Trump page is real. This page is not verified like, for example, Ivanka Trump's page, and the only description is "Tiffany Trump Official."

It also has just over 100,000 likes — too few for a public figure like Tiffany. Ivanka's page has over 5 million.

There's more. Tiffany's page almost exclusively shares videos to the website Daily Motion and female.pk, on which most of the images are broken.

One of the recent shared links asks whether Ivanka Trump or Tiffany Trump is "the sexiest Trump."

The image itself has been around since at least January on religious forums. In short, Tiffany's post is unlikely to have been made by Tiffany Trump herself.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to The White House to ask about the post but has not yet heard back. The post will be updated if we do.

