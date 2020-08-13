Kamala Harris Is Eligible To Be Vice President. Some Republicans Are Pretending She Isn't.

The same old birther hoax is making rounds on Fox News and social media.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The day after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president, Newsweek ran an opinion piece titled “Some Questions for Kamala Harris About Eligibility,” in which it falsely claimed that her eligibility was up for debate. It isn't. Harris was born in California and is eligible to be president or vice president. The conspiracy made its way to the White House, where President Donald Trump was asked during Thursday's press conference about the false claim published in Newsweek. "I just heard that, I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements," he said. "And by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that’s right, I would’ve assumed the Democrats would’ve checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president.”

The Newsweek article was widely condemned. The writer's tweet promoting the story received 22,000 responses to 6,800 retweets — a spectacular example of a Twitter ratio. Following the outcry, Newsweek's editors added a note to the bottom of the article claiming sour grapes, saying that the author, John Eastman, had run for the Republican nomination for attorney general in California 10 years ago, losing his bid to Steve Cooley, who in turn lost the race to Harris. In the opinion piece, Eastman falsely claimed Harris may not be eligible for the vice presidency because "neither [of her parents] was a naturalized U.S. citizen at the time of Harris' birth." In reality, Harris was born in Oakland in 1964, which means she was an American citizen at birth and she’s qualified to be vice president. (The outlet also ran another opinion piece accurately saying that Harris was eligible.) One of the people who tried to forward the false narrative was Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign legal advisor, who falsely told an ABC reporter on August 13 that Harris’s eligibility was “an open question.”



Trump campaign's Jenna Ellis tells me @KamalaHarris' eligibility is "an open question," when asked about this retweet. "It’s an open question, and one I think Harris should answer so the American people know for sure she is eligible." Harris was born in Oakland, California. https://t.co/eu8oi1ZpYy Twitter

Banks said the strategy of falsehoods surrounding Harris has been to “flood the zone with shit.”