That Tweet About A Bear Visiting A Canadian Backyard Is Unbearably Fake
Never retweet anything.
Aww, look at this wholesome tweet about a bear everyone keeps sharing. Typical Canada, eh?
But you, you're smart. You know viral tweets are often unreliable, especially lately. You also notice that people are calling out @icarlyismygf for stealing the photo.
Some even know the pic was a meme on Tumblr.
You do a quick reverse image search and see that the bear in question visited a backyard in Avon, Connecticut, earlier this year. It's not even from Canada.
Scrolling through @icarlyismygf's timeline doesn't inspire confidence, either. You notice it's filled with links to a questionable website.
Lots of links!
The account also posted an ad for a $20 choker that you notice looks to be nothing more than a literal piece of string.
It even retweeted another account that's trying to make some money...by trying to sell you another a Twitter account.
But maybe you're wrong. Maybe this is a real person. Look at this picture of their dad in a striped shirt.
You do another reverse image search, and it turns out this Twitter user even lied about their dad. This photo is actually from a tweet that went viral in 2016.
And with that, you vow to never share a viral post without fact-checking it first. Goodbye, fakes!
