That Tweet About A Bear Visiting A Canadian Backyard Is Unbearably Fake

news / debunked

Never retweet anything.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 26, 2017, at 1:12 p.m. ET

Aww, look at this wholesome tweet about a bear everyone keeps sharing. Typical Canada, eh?

@icarlyismygf / Via Twitter: @icarlyismygf

But you, you're smart. You know viral tweets are often unreliable, especially lately. You also notice that people are calling out @icarlyismygf for stealing the photo.

@icarlyismygf / Via Twitter: @icarlyismygf

Some even know the pic was a meme on Tumblr.

@_MommyyB / Via Twitter: @_MommyyB

You do a quick reverse image search and see that the bear in question visited a backyard in Avon, Connecticut, earlier this year. It's not even from Canada.

NBC Connecticut / Via nbcconnecticut.com
Scrolling through @icarlyismygf's timeline doesn't inspire confidence, either. You notice it's filled with links to a questionable website.

@icarlyismygf / Via Twitter: @icarlyismygf

Lots of links!

@icarlyismygf / Via Twitter: @icarlyismygf

The account also posted an ad for a $20 choker that you notice looks to be nothing more than a literal piece of string.

@icarlyismygf / Via Twitter: @icarlyismygf

It even retweeted another account that's trying to make some money...by trying to sell you another a Twitter account.

@icarlyismygf / Via Twitter: @icarlyismygf

(@icarlyismygf didn't respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.)

But maybe you're wrong. Maybe this is a real person. Look at this picture of their dad in a striped shirt.

@icarlyismygf / Twitter / Via Twitter: @icarlyismygf

You do another reverse image search, and it turns out this Twitter user even lied about their dad. This photo is actually from a tweet that went viral in 2016.

@ChillSeptember / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ChillSeptember

And with that, you vow to never share a viral post without fact-checking it first. Goodbye, fakes!

