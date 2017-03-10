If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
It's harder than it looks.
You know the game: two truths and a lie. Find the fake news headline among the real or a real news headline among the fakes. Ready? Set. Debunk.
Which one of these headlines is TRUE?Illegal Border Crossings Appear to Drop Under TrumpDeVos To Strike More Than 4.5 Billion Years Of Earth’s History From School CurriculumRepublicans introduce healthcare replacement bill called 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017’
"Illegal Border Crossings Appear to Drop Under Trump" is real!
The headline is from a New York Times story.
Which one of these headlines is FAKE?While we were distracted by Trump, Republicans advanced these 9 terrifying billsMorgue Employee Cremated By Mistake While Taking A NapHot story: Miami lawyer’s pants erupt in flames during arson trial in court
"Morgue Employee Cremated By Mistake While Taking A Nap" is fake!
The hoax has been going viral, but the morgue at the center of the story doesn't even have a crematorium.
Which one of these images is REAL?Feminist banner on the Kremlin.Via meduza.ioObama handcuffed for wiretapping.Via redcountry.usPaul Ryan presenting a pie chart without the pie.Via Twitter/@JZarracina
Paul Ryan presenting a pie chart without the pie.
During his presentation of the Republican health care plan, Ryan presented a slice of a pie chart without the rest of the pie.
Which one of these headlines is TRUE?Somali Migrant Arrested On Six Counts Of Sexual Battery Prior To DeportationRapper Rick Ross Arrested For Plan To Assasinate President TrumpReport: Trump's grandfather pleaded to stay in Germany
"Report: Trump's grandfather pleaded to stay in Germany" is True!
The letters first surfaced in a German publication, Snopes reports. They were then translated by Harper's magazine and confirmed by the Associated Press. The documents newly popped up in Harper's magazine.
Which one of these headlines is TRUE?Another Russian With Ties To Trump Is Dead – That’s 8 So FarPaul Ryan: “If There Was A Legitimate Way To Have Intercourse And Not Get Pregnant, God Would Have Included It In His Holy Books”The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and the timing was just ‘too perfect’
"The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and the timing was just ‘too perfect’" is real!
It's a Washington Post headline. The statue suddently went dark on the even of International Women's Day, but the two events were unrelated.
Which one of these headlines is REAL?A startling stat that checks out: 46 percent of young women in Japan are averse, uninterested in sexMike Pence Promises To Create The Department Of Anti-WitchcraftPorn really is bad for you! Lonely Japanese man who amassed a SIX-TON pile of dirty magazines died when it collapsed on top of him... and his body wasn't found for six months
"A startling stat that checks out: 46 percent of young women in Japan are averse, uninterested in sex" is real!
The headline comes from Politifact, which verified a claim Aziz Anzari made.
Which one of these headlines is REAL?Ex-Wife Ivana Claims Donald Trump Is Addicted To Penis Enlargement PillsIT’S OVER! Wikileaks Revealed Hillary’s CIA Secret & it’s Worse Than Anyone Could’ve ImaginedPolice say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos
"Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos" is real!
It's an article published by the Associated Press. Police were called.
