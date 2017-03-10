If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

BuzzFeed News

It's harder than it looks.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 5:16 p.m. ET

You know the game: two truths and a lie. Find the fake news headline among the real or a real news headline among the fakes. Ready? Set. Debunk.

  1. Which one of these headlines is TRUE?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Illegal Border Crossings Appear to Drop Under Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    DeVos To Strike More Than 4.5 Billion Years Of Earth’s History From School Curriculum
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Republicans introduce healthcare replacement bill called 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017’
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Illegal Border Crossings Appear to Drop Under Trump" is real!

    The headline is from a New York Times story.

  2. Which one of these headlines is FAKE?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    While we were distracted by Trump, Republicans advanced these 9 terrifying bills
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Morgue Employee Cremated By Mistake While Taking A Nap
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hot story: Miami lawyer’s pants erupt in flames during arson trial in court
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Morgue Employee Cremated By Mistake While Taking A Nap" is fake!

    The hoax has been going viral, but the morgue at the center of the story doesn't even have a crematorium.

    Via via worldnewsdailyreport.com

  3. Which one of these images is REAL?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via meduza.io
    Feminist banner on the Kremlin.
    Via meduza.io
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via redcountry.us
    Obama handcuffed for wiretapping.
    Via redcountry.us
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Twitter/@JZarracina
    Paul Ryan presenting a pie chart without the pie.
    Via Twitter/@JZarracina
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Paul Ryan presenting a pie chart without the pie.

    During his presentation of the Republican health care plan, Ryan presented a slice of a pie chart without the rest of the pie.

    Via Twitter/@JZarracina

  4. Which one of these headlines is TRUE?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Somali Migrant Arrested On Six Counts Of Sexual Battery Prior To Deportation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rapper Rick Ross Arrested For Plan To Assasinate President Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Report: Trump's grandfather pleaded to stay in Germany
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Report: Trump's grandfather pleaded to stay in Germany" is True!

    The letters first surfaced in a German publication, Snopes reports. They were then translated by Harper's magazine and confirmed by the Associated Press. The documents newly popped up in Harper's magazine.

    Via via snopes.com

  5. Which one of these headlines is TRUE?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Another Russian With Ties To Trump Is Dead – That’s 8 So Far
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Paul Ryan: “If There Was A Legitimate Way To Have Intercourse And Not Get Pregnant, God Would Have Included It In His Holy Books”
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and the timing was just ‘too perfect’
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and the timing was just ‘too perfect’" is real!

    It's a Washington Post headline. The statue suddently went dark on the even of International Women's Day, but the two events were unrelated.

    Via EarthCam

  6. Which one of these headlines is REAL?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A startling stat that checks out: 46 percent of young women in Japan are averse, uninterested in sex
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mike Pence Promises To Create The Department Of Anti-Witchcraft
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Porn really is bad for you! Lonely Japanese man who amassed a SIX-TON pile of dirty magazines died when it collapsed on top of him... and his body wasn't found for six months
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "A startling stat that checks out: 46 percent of young women in Japan are averse, uninterested in sex" is real!

    The headline comes from Politifact, which verified a claim Aziz Anzari made.

    Via Getty Images

  7. Which one of these headlines is REAL?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ex-Wife Ivana Claims Donald Trump Is Addicted To Penis Enlargement Pills
    Correct
    Incorrect
    IT’S OVER! Wikileaks Revealed Hillary’s CIA Secret & it’s Worse Than Anyone Could’ve Imagined
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos" is real!

    It's an article published by the Associated Press. Police were called.

    Via Getty Images
