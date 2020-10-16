Twitter Just Stopped Blocking The Biden Article It Said It Would Block Yesterday

After disallowing the sharing of a link to an unverified New York Post article on its platform, Twitter reversed course and allowed users to post it again on Friday.

The social media network was widely criticized for its decision to block the article, which focused on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The story relied on a hard drive allegedly provided to the Post by a computer technician, which claimed to detail Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Twitter announced it had blocked all shares of the Post article, saying this was in line with its policy on hacked material.

Later that day, in a clarification, the company said that the article had violated its rules about disclosing personal and private information and locked several accounts that were sharing it.