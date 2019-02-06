This Altered Photo Of Women Lawmakers In KKK Hoods Is Spreading And Twitter Is Refusing To Stop It

Twitter is allowing an altered photo comparing women members of Congress who wore white to the State of the Union to the KKK to continue to circulate on its platform on Wednesday despite its own policy that doesn't allow “symbols historically associated with hate groups.”

Members of Congress — mostly Democratic women — wore white clothing on Tuesday night to honor the suffragist movement. The image, which first aired on the far-right conspiracy outlet Infowars, photoshopped white Klan-style hoods on the women. Its most popular iteration was spread on Twitter by radio host Mark Simone to his 175,000 followers. It was also shared by Katrina Pierson, a former Trump spokesperson who is a senior adviser to the president's reelection campaign, and by Ann Coulter.

“Who’s [sic] dumb idea was it for them to wear all white?” Simone wrote. He did not reply to a request for comment to BuzzFeed News.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to provide an on-the-record statement, instead pointing to the company’s enforcement philosophy.



“We empower people to understand different sides of an issue and encourage dissenting opinions and viewpoints to be discussed openly,” it says, in part. “This approach allows many forms of speech to exist on our platform and, in particular, promotes counterspeech: speech that presents facts to correct misstatements or misperceptions, points out hypocrisy or contradictions, warns of offline or online consequences, denounces hateful or dangerous speech, or helps change minds and disarm.”

But Twitter’s hateful imagery policy doesn’t allow “symbols historically associated with hate groups.”