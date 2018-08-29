BuzzFeed News

Trump Claims Google Didn’t Promote His State Of The Union. Google And This Screenshot Say Otherwise.

Trump Claims Google Didn’t Promote His State Of The Union. Google And This Screenshot Say Otherwise.

“Google promoted president Obama’s State of the Union on its homepage. When President Trump took office, Google stopped,” a video shared by Trump falsely claimed.

By Jane Lytvynenko and John Paczkowski and Blake Montgomery

Last updated on August 29, 2018, at 9:54 p.m. ET

Posted on August 29, 2018, at 7:14 p.m. ET

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

President Trump on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter accusing Google of promoting former president Obama’s State of the Union addresses on its highly trafficked homepage, while ignoring his, claiming the search giant is biased against the Republican.

“For years,” the video claims, “Google promoted president Obama’s State of the Union on its homepage. When President Trump took office, Google stopped.”

The video, which was accompanied with the comment #StopTheBias, then shows alleged screenshots of Google’s homepage on the dates of State of the Union addresses between the years 2012 and 2018. In the last two years, during Trump’s presidency, the video spotlights a blank space where the State of the Union had been promoted.

But in a statement, Google said it did promote a live video stream of Trump’s address in 2018. The year before, in 2017, a video wasn’t promoted on the homepage because Trump delivered a joint statement to Congress, not a State of the Union.

“On January 30 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the google.com homepage. We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn’t include a promotion on google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

An Internet Archive capture of the Google homepage confirms the company's statement, showing promotion of Trump's State of the Union address.

Screenshot

A user of the pro-Trump Reddit board /r/The_Donald also posted a screenshot seven months ago capturing Google’s homepage promotion of Trump’s address. Although a screenshot could be easily faked, it was posted during Trump’s speech, at 9:36 p.m. ET. The 2018 State of the Union was delivered between 9:15 p.m. and 10:32 p.m.

reddit.com

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the claim.

The screenshots in the president's video are also inconsistent with Google's logo and homepage doodles. On Sept. 1, 2015, Google changed its logo, but Trump's 2016 screenshot shows the old version. According to the Internet Archive, Google also ran a Cinderella doodle that day, which was not included in Trump's video.

Screenshots

Some of the president’s supporters immediately seized on the message and promoted the hashtag.

HOLY CRAP! President Trump DESTROYS Biased Google in One 24 Second Clip @RealDonaldTrump https://t.co/EWjx2MuXgV via @gatewaypundit
Jim Hoft @gatewaypundit

Conspiracy website Infowars posted the president’s claims without Google’s statement.

Screenshot


GOP chair Ronna McDaniel said companies “shouldn’t be picking sides.”

These companies have a responsibility to the public to play it fair. They shouldn’t be picking sides. #StopTheBias https://t.co/nyV2bqVINy
Ronna McDaniel @GOPChairwoman

And the Kremlin-funded media outlet RT posted a story parroting Trump’s claim, without a response from Google.

#Google promoted Obama's State of the Union addresses, but not Trump's https://t.co/61CiF4BuuS
RT @RT_com

