The Fake Newsletter: How Many Times Have You Listened To "Lemonade"?

The Murky World of Music Streaming Manipulation One of the truths of our media environment is that everything can be faked. Fake accounts, fake Amazon reviews, fake Instagram likes, fake videos…It’s all possible, and usually available for a pretty low price. Here’s a new form of digital deception to be aware of: fake music-streaming stats. The Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv published a yearlong investigation into Tidal, the streaming service owned by Jay-Z. It found that Tidal inflated streaming numbers for music from Beyoncé and Kanye West, among other artists. In an emailed statement to BuzzFeed News, Tidal CEO Richard Sanders said, "We reject and deny the claims that have been made by Dagens Næringsliv." (You can read the full statement below.) We reached out to one of the authors of the investigation, Markus Tobiassen, to learn more about the mysterious world of music streaming manipulation.

Streaming services are a relatively new way to listen to music and they’re not always forthcoming with their data. When did you first become suspicious of Tidal?

Markus Tobiassen: Back in March 2016, two things happened within 24 hours: First, Tidal put out a press release on the day of the first anniversary of its relaunch, saying the service had amassed 3 million “members” and that Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo had been streamed 250 million times in its first 10 days. Then DN broke a story that Jay-Z's lawyers had sent a legal notice to the former owners of Tidal saying they had a right to claim compensation. Among the reasons given by the lawyers was the claim that the subscription count was “greatly overstated” when Jay-Z purchased Tidal. We began an investigation to try and answer if there was merit to the claim. At the same time, my sources in the music business were struggling to make sense of the numbers that Tidal was presenting to the public. You got Tidal’s data through a leak by an anonymous source. The data revealed some impossible music-listening habits. Walk us through how you verified and reported out that data. MT: We spent several months verifying the data. Part of it was finding users and interviewing them about their logs. More important was corroborating the figures in the data with other sets of data Tidal had sent out to third parties (labels, rights organizations, media etc.). Most important was matching the data with payment reports to the major labels, which confirmed that the inflated streaming numbers had formed the basis for royalty payouts. You’ve mentioned that Beyoncé's Lemonade and Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo both had inflated streaming numbers. Was the entire streaming service impacted or was it just select albums? MT: There were also other albums that were impacted but to a much smaller extent. While the researchers behind the forensics report can't say exactly how the manipulation was done, they conclude that “the manipulation appears targeted towards a very specific set of track IDs, related to two distinct albums.” You found some users and showed them their supposed listening data related to Beyoncé's Lemonade and Kanye West’s Life of Pablo. What kind of reactions did you get from them about the data in their accounts? MT: It's hard to reach out to someone in the US who's not media savvy, introducing yourself as a Norwegian journalist, and then tell them you want to talk to them about their Tidal account. Even the ones who agreed to talk to us said they at first thought it was a phishing scam. But there was a big payoff in the genuine reactions when the users first recognized their own music listening habits, and then saw these statistically impossible patterns of themselves supposedly playing Lemonade over and over again. We videotaped all the interviews, and even though only one of them is in English, their faces tell most of the story.

