The #DeleteFacebook Hashtag Is Being Targeted By Bots, Porn Accounts, And Cryptocurrency Hustlers

As people tweet their outrage about the social network, online spammers come along for the ride.

A mixture of bots, porn accounts, and other opportunistic Twitter users have been trying to hijack and push the #DeleteFacebook hashtag on Twitter, according to a BuzzFeed News analysis and an independent researcher.

The analysis shows how hashtags are frequent targets of spammers, bots, and others looking to influence them, or ride their popularity.

In one case, hundreds of bots amplified a tweet from the German account of a food company that said it would delete its Facebook page if it received 1,000 retweets. @DrOetkerPizzaDE received more than 2,000 retweets and soon posted a screenshot of its dead Facebook page. Shortly after being contacted by BuzzFeed News about the bots, Twitter suspended the accounts. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment but pointed to the Twitter rules webpage.



#DeleteFacebook was inspired by the unfolding scandal about Cambridge Analytica, a company that is reported to have improperly acquired Facebook data on 50 million users, and allegedly used it to help Donald Trump's election campaign.

News of the data acquisition broke March 17, and by March 20, many people were tweeting about the fact that #DeleteFacebook was trending on Twitter, seemingly a protest against the company’s lax handling of user data.

BuzzFeed News analyzed 50,000 tweets that used the hashtag from March 20 to 21. The data shows that big accounts, which don’t seem to have a stake in the campaign, amplified the hashtag for their own gain or visibility.

One of the most active accounts on the hashtag during that period was news aggregator Daily Scene, which has a verified account with over 31,000 followers. It posted the same tweet with the hashtag #DeleteFacebook over 500 times, according to data from social monitoring website CrowdTangle.

Other highly active users were part of a network of porn accounts that share images and videos and cram their tweets with multiple hashtags to try and get traction with users. Accounts such as @MySexyGamers and @MySexyGirls spammed the hashtag to promote their not-safe-for-work videos.