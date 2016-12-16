Test Your Bullshit Detector With Our Fake News Quiz
Can you cut through viral internet BS?
-
A legislature building in Canada has a 47-year-old, plastic-encased burger inside.RealFake
It's real!
As Atlas Obscura reports, in the middle of a budget debate in 1969 it was used as a prop to make a point. The politician pulled it out of his desk with the words, “This will give you something to look at.”
-
Within a few hours of marijuana being legalized in Massachusetts, the state's first official overdose was recorded.RealFake
It's fake!
The misinformation was reported by The American Tribute, a self-described satirical website, Snopes reports.
-
There's a stack of pancakes hidden in the American $5 bill.RealFake
It's Fake!
There are no pancakes on your Lincolns. The hoax has been around since at least 2012 but, as Snopes reports, it's deliciously fake.
-
Fisher-Price made a drinking play set for toddlers.RealFake
It's fake!
The creation is the brainchild of Adam Padilla, who runs a branding agency and an Instagram account called Adam the Creator. Angry parents had to be told the creation “is not endorsed, produced or approved by Fisher-Price.”
-
A couple in Canada had their car licked by a moose.RealFake
It's real!
It happened while the couple was visiting a provincial park in Alberta. “We saw it on the side of the road so we stopped and waited,” Theresa Malan told BuzzFeed Canada. They watched it lick another parked car, “then it just walked over to our car and had its way.”
-
A performance artist faked a viral news story about a raccoon riding an alligator.RealFake
It's real!
"The animals are taxidermied; she sprayed each with a commercial product used to waterproof leather to protect them from the water," the Washington Post reports.
-
Donald Trump let a homeless woman live in one of his hotels for free.RealFake
It's Fake!
After a video of a woman claiming she's lived in a Trump hotel for nine years free of charge went viral, BuzzFeed news investigated. A Trump Hotels spokesperson said, “The woman depicted is not our guest.”
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
