Test Your Bullshit Detector With Our Fake News Quiz

news / debunked / quiz

Can you cut through viral internet BS?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 16, 2016, at 4:40 p.m. ET

  1. A legislature building in Canada has a 47-year-old, plastic-encased burger inside.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    As Atlas Obscura reports, in the middle of a budget debate in 1969 it was used as a prop to make a point. The politician pulled it out of his desk with the words, “This will give you something to look at.”

    It's real!
    Via via Atlas Obscura

  2. Within a few hours of marijuana being legalized in Massachusetts, the state's first official overdose was recorded.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The misinformation was reported by The American Tribute, a self-described satirical website, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  3. There's a stack of pancakes hidden in the American $5 bill.

    Twitter / @TechMASHUK
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Fake!

    There are no pancakes on your Lincolns. The hoax has been around since at least 2012 but, as Snopes reports, it's deliciously fake.

    It's Fake!
    Via Getty Images

  4. Fisher-Price made a drinking play set for toddlers.

    Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The creation is the brainchild of Adam Padilla, who runs a branding agency and an Instagram account called Adam the Creator. Angry parents had to be told the creation “is not endorsed, produced or approved by Fisher-Price.”

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  5. A couple in Canada had their car licked by a moose.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    It happened while the couple was visiting a provincial park in Alberta. “We saw it on the side of the road so we stopped and waited,” Theresa Malan told BuzzFeed Canada. They watched it lick another parked car, “then it just walked over to our car and had its way.”

    It's real!
    Via Theresa Malan

  6. A performance artist faked a viral news story about a raccoon riding an alligator.

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    "The animals are taxidermied; she sprayed each with a commercial product used to waterproof leather to protect them from the water," the Washington Post reports.

    It's real!
    Via Washington Post/Zardulu

  7. Donald Trump let a homeless woman live in one of his hotels for free.

    Via youtube.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Fake!

    After a video of a woman claiming she's lived in a Trump hotel for nine years free of charge went viral, BuzzFeed news investigated. A Trump Hotels spokesperson said, “The woman depicted is not our guest.”

    It's Fake!
    Via Getty Images
