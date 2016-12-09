BuzzFeed News

Test Your Bullshit Detector With Our Fake News Quiz

Test Your Bullshit Detector With Our Fake News Quiz

Can you cut through viral internet BS?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on December 9, 2016

  1. Supermodel Adriana Lima said, “It’s flattering knowing men desire me. But then I remember a man would also have sex with a McChicken. So I don’t let it get to my head.”

    Getty Images
    Real
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Ariana Lima did not say that, but a man having sex with a McChicken is, unfortunately, real.

    Via Getty Images

  2. Muslims want to ban the kids cartoon, “Peppa Pig.”

    Peppa Pig/ Youtube screengrab
    Real
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Fake!

    The imam widely quoted in the false stories said, “Today is the first time I came to know of the programme.”

    Via Getty Images

  3. Time got in on the subliminal messaging game by giving Donald Trump horns and putting him in a similar pose to Hitler's while naming him Person of the Year.

    Time Magazine
    Real
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Fake!

    The Hitler cover is from April 1941, which isn't the issue in which he was named Person of the Year, Mic.com reports. And those devil horns? Time crowns people with them all the time.

    Via Time.com

  4. A school has been handing out donuts with "Muslim writing" on it

    Snopes.com
    Real
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Fake!

    The writing is actually a tribute to Lord of the Rings, Snopes.com reports. It's Orkish for "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them."

    Via Screencap

  5. Pope Francis said publishing harmful stories or leaking documents is "a sin."

    Getty Images
    Real
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The pope had a lot to say about fake news, adding that if the unseemly information is “already in the past,” then spreading it is "a sin and it is harmful.”

  6. Denzel Washington says mainstream media spreads "BS".

    Getty Images
    Real
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    "If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed," said Denzel Washington according to the Hill.

  7. An airplane full of Raiders fans drank an airplane bar dry.

    Getty Images
    Real
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Real!

    According to SB Nation, Raiders fans making the 3-hour trip drank all the alcohol on their airplane.

    Via Flickr Creative Commons
