Test Your Bullshit Detector With Our Fake News Quiz
Can you cut through viral internet BS?
-
Supermodel Adriana Lima said, “It’s flattering knowing men desire me. But then I remember a man would also have sex with a McChicken. So I don’t let it get to my head.”RealFake
It's fake!
Ariana Lima did not say that, but a man having sex with a McChicken is, unfortunately, real.
-
Muslims want to ban the kids cartoon, “Peppa Pig.”RealFake
It's Fake!
The imam widely quoted in the false stories said, “Today is the first time I came to know of the programme.”
-
Time got in on the subliminal messaging game by giving Donald Trump horns and putting him in a similar pose to Hitler's while naming him Person of the Year.RealFake
It's Fake!
The Hitler cover is from April 1941, which isn't the issue in which he was named Person of the Year, Mic.com reports. And those devil horns? Time crowns people with them all the time.
-
A school has been handing out donuts with "Muslim writing" on itRealFalse
It's Fake!
The writing is actually a tribute to Lord of the Rings, Snopes.com reports. It's Orkish for "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them."
-
Pope Francis said publishing harmful stories or leaking documents is "a sin."RealFake
It's real!
The pope had a lot to say about fake news, adding that if the unseemly information is “already in the past,” then spreading it is "a sin and it is harmful.”
-
Denzel Washington says mainstream media spreads "BS".RealFake
It's real!
"If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed," said Denzel Washington according to the Hill.
-
An airplane full of Raiders fans drank an airplane bar dry.RealFake
Real!
According to SB Nation, Raiders fans making the 3-hour trip drank all the alcohol on their airplane.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.