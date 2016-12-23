BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get More Than Six Answers Right, You're A Fake News Superhero

news / debunked

If You Get More Than Six Answers Right, You're A Fake News Superhero

Can you cut through viral internet BS?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 23, 2016, at 2:25 p.m. ET

  1. A woman was deported from New Zealand for trying to smuggle a cat in her handbag.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    A Canadian woman tried to smuggle her cat Bella into New Zealand in her purse. New Zealand called it a “very stupid attempt at smuggling.”

    It's real!
    Via Ministry for Primary Industries

  2. The Minnesota Vikings opened their stadium to the homeless who needed shelter from the cold.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story originated from a tweet by user David Dellanave, Snopes reported. Yahoo News and CBS Sports picked up the story, but Dellanave later admitted to spreading false information. He said he was trying to shed light on a social issue.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  3. A Jewish family in Pennsylvania had to flee their home after being blamed for the cancellation of a school Christmas play.

    Joel Ryan / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    They just went on vacation.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  4. It snowed in the Sahara Desert

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    And it's beautiful. As Gizmodo reports, once every ten years or so it snows in the famous desert. See more stunning photos here.

    It's real!
    Via Karim Bouchetata

  5. Donald Trump said Nickelback will play at his inauguration.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    As Snopes reports, the tweet doesn't appear on the president-elect's timeline and other performers have already been booked for the day.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  6. A KKK member was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempting to build an x-ray gun that kills Muslims.

    ABC News / Via abcnews.go.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The 52-year-old member of the Ku Klux Klan was sentenced to 30 years in prison for planning to kill Muslims with an x-ray gun.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  7. A Russian reality TV show, which will premiere next summer with contestants attempting to survive in Siberia for nine months, will allow rape and murder.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Many news outlets, including the Guardian and the Daily Mail, reported about the violence being allowed. However, as Snopes writes, the man who runs the game denied the claims.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT