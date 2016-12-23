If You Get More Than Six Answers Right, You're A Fake News Superhero
Can you cut through viral internet BS?
A woman was deported from New Zealand for trying to smuggle a cat in her handbag.RealFake
It's real!
A Canadian woman tried to smuggle her cat Bella into New Zealand in her purse. New Zealand called it a “very stupid attempt at smuggling.”
The Minnesota Vikings opened their stadium to the homeless who needed shelter from the cold.RealFake
It's fake!
The story originated from a tweet by user David Dellanave, Snopes reported. Yahoo News and CBS Sports picked up the story, but Dellanave later admitted to spreading false information. He said he was trying to shed light on a social issue.
A Jewish family in Pennsylvania had to flee their home after being blamed for the cancellation of a school Christmas play.RealFake
It's fake!
It snowed in the Sahara DesertRealFake
It's real!
And it's beautiful. As Gizmodo reports, once every ten years or so it snows in the famous desert. See more stunning photos here.
Donald Trump said Nickelback will play at his inauguration.RealFake
It's fake!
As Snopes reports, the tweet doesn't appear on the president-elect's timeline and other performers have already been booked for the day.
A KKK member was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempting to build an x-ray gun that kills Muslims.RealFake
It's real!
The 52-year-old member of the Ku Klux Klan was sentenced to 30 years in prison for planning to kill Muslims with an x-ray gun.
A Russian reality TV show, which will premiere next summer with contestants attempting to survive in Siberia for nine months, will allow rape and murder.RealFake
It's fake!
Many news outlets, including the Guardian and the Daily Mail, reported about the violence being allowed. However, as Snopes writes, the man who runs the game denied the claims.
