Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News

He got stuck with five other people and fire crews had to pry the doors open , AP reports.

The "Irish mob midgets" who went on a crime spree are just a figment of fake news imagination.

The original post was meant as a joke, but many people fell for it. The real update just squashed some bugs.

As Global News reports , a scorpion fell out of the overhead compartment and stung a passenger. This comes after United Airlines sparked outrage for forcibly removing a passenger from a plane.

That's the banner MSNBC went with during Spicer's disastrous press conference.

Spicer apologized for his comments after the press conference, but that didn't stop fake news sites from milking them .

Correction: A previous version of this quiz said, "Emergency crews were called after man was stung by a scorpion on Union Airlines flight." The man was stung on a United Airlines flight.