Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News

news / debunked / quiz

You got this.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 13, 2017, at 2:10 p.m. ET

  1. Is this Sean Spicer quote, posted after he said Hitler did not use chemical weapons, real or fake?

    @HolzmanTweed / Twitter / Via Twitter: @HolzmanTweed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Spicer apologized for his comments after the press conference, but that didn't stop fake news sites from milking them.

    It's fake!
    Via BuzzFeed

  2. Is this image real or fake?

    Twitter / @BraddJaffy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    That's the banner MSNBC went with during Spicer's disastrous press conference.

    It's real!
    Via Twitter / @BraddJaffy

  3. Emergency crews were called after man was stung by a scorpion on United Airlines flight.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    As Global News reports, a scorpion fell out of the overhead compartment and stung a passenger. This comes after United Airlines sparked outrage for forcibly removing a passenger from a plane.

    It's real!
    Via Global News Screenshot

  4. Is this app update real or fake?

    Twitter / @NickNicotera
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The original post was meant as a joke, but many people fell for it. The real update just squashed some bugs.

    It's fake!
    Via BuzzFeed

  5. Members of midget crime gang suspected of 55 break-ins.

    Screenshot / worldnewsdailyreport.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake&nbsp;
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The "Irish mob midgets" who went on a crime spree are just a figment of fake news imagination.

    It's fake!
    Via BuzzFeed

  6. President Trump convinced Toyota to open a plant in Kentucky after a White House discussion with CEOs.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The plans to open the Kentucky plant predate Trump's presidency, AP reports.

    It's fake!
    Via BuzzFeed

  7. Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator while getting a tour in Miami.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    He got stuck with five other people and fire crews had to pry the doors open , AP reports.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

Correction: A previous version of this quiz said, "Emergency crews were called after man was stung by a scorpion on Union Airlines flight." The man was stung on a United Airlines flight.

