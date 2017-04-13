Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News
You got this.
-
Is this Sean Spicer quote, posted after he said Hitler did not use chemical weapons, real or fake?
It's fake!
Spicer apologized for his comments after the press conference, but that didn't stop fake news sites from milking them.
-
Is this image real or fake?
It's real!
That's the banner MSNBC went with during Spicer's disastrous press conference.
-
Emergency crews were called after man was stung by a scorpion on United Airlines flight.
It's real!
As Global News reports, a scorpion fell out of the overhead compartment and stung a passenger. This comes after United Airlines sparked outrage for forcibly removing a passenger from a plane.
-
Is this app update real or fake?
It's fake!
The original post was meant as a joke, but many people fell for it. The real update just squashed some bugs.
-
Members of midget crime gang suspected of 55 break-ins.
It's fake!
The "Irish mob midgets" who went on a crime spree are just a figment of fake news imagination.
-
President Trump convinced Toyota to open a plant in Kentucky after a White House discussion with CEOs.
It's fake!
The plans to open the Kentucky plant predate Trump's presidency, AP reports.
-
Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator while getting a tour in Miami.
It's real!
He got stuck with five other people and fire crews had to pry the doors open , AP reports.
Correction: A previous version of this quiz said, "Emergency crews were called after man was stung by a scorpion on Union Airlines flight." The man was stung on a United Airlines flight.
-
