More Than 200 People Are Dead After Multiple Explosions In Sri Lanka On Easter Sunday

Sri Lankan security personnel walk through debris following an explosion in St Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo, on April 21, 2019.

At least 207 people died and 450 people were injured after a series of explosions in Sri Lankan churches and hotels on Easter, AP reports.

Most of the explosions all took place around the country's capital, Colombo. Three churches and three hotels were targeted at the same with almost simultaneous simultaneous blasts. Then, hours later, two more explosions targeted a guesthouse and an overpass on the outskirts of Colombo, not far from the zoo, the BBC reports.

The Associated Press, citing official reports, says seven suspects have been arrested.