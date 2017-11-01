BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are The Ads Russian Trolls Targeted At American Teenagers

news

Here Are The Ads Russian Trolls Targeted At American Teenagers

Some of the ads released by the House Intelligence Committee targeted teens as young as 13.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 1, 2017, at 5:26 p.m. ET

The House Intelligence Committee released ads connected to a pro-Russian troll farm today. Along with the ads, the committee released metadata showing that some advertisements were targeted at teenagers as young as 13.

During testimony at the Senate Intelligence Committee, Facebook said at least 146 million Americans saw the ads purchased by the Kremlin-linked troll farm, up from 126 million. The aim was to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and increase division after it was over.

This ad, which got 857 clicks, was targeted at people aged 13 to 65+.

democrats-intelligence.house.gov
democrats-intelligence.house.gov

An advertisement from the same Instagram account also targeted anyone 13 and older, but it was censored by the committee.

democrats-intelligence.house.gov
ADVERTISEMENT

The ad invited parents to send in photos of their Trump-supporting kids.

democrats-intelligence.house.gov

An LGBT United page targeted an anti-Westboro Baptist Church protest at anyone aged 14 and up.

democrats-intelligence.house.gov
democrats-intelligence.house.gov

An anti-police brutality page had people over 14 in the target audience.

democrats-intelligence.house.gov
ADVERTISEMENT
democrats-intelligence.house.gov

An anti-migrant advertisement was shown to males from 17 to 65 years old.

democrats-intelligence.house.gov
democrats-intelligence.house.gov

And a pro-Hillary, pro-Muslim event was marketed to Washington, DC residents between 16 and 53 years old.

democrats-intelligence.house.gov
ADVERTISEMENT
democrats-intelligence.house.gov

Here Are Some Of The Facebook Ads Linked To A Russian Troll Farm

Facebook Just Unveiled Its Plan To Make Political Ads More Transparent

Thousands Of New Yorkers Took To The Streets In Anti-Trump March Promoted By Russia-Linked Account

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT