These Photos And Videos Of Pro-Democracy Protests In Russia Are Shockingly Intense

Russians braved -60F weather and police brutality to demand opposition leader Alexei Navalny's release.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on January 23, 2021, at 2:59 p.m. ET

Policemen walk in the smoke from a burning flare thrown by protesters not far from where opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being held.
Vasily Maximov / Getty Images

Thousands of Russians across 200 cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia braved sub-zero temperatures and police brutality during pro-democracy protests in the country on Saturday.

The demonstrations came in response to the attempted assassination and subsequent arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which sparked ire among Russian citizens.

From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad (10 000 km in between), from towns, Siberia like Irkuts to southern Sochi came to the streets. There are not enough independent media outside Moscow to know in details the mood there, yet it's telling #Navalny https://t.co/Ta4FZn1cfO
Nataliya Gumenyuk @ngumenyuk

From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad (10 000 km in between), from towns, Siberia like Irkuts to southern Sochi came to the streets. There are not enough independent media outside Moscow to know in details the mood there, yet it's telling #Navalny https://t.co/Ta4FZn1cfO

Twitter: @ngumenyuk

Navalny was poisoned in August last year and transferred to Germany for treatment, where doctors confirmed that the chemical agent Novichok was used. Navalny then helped investigate his own assassination together with Bellingcat, a news outlet. He famously phoned an FSB agent involved and tricked him into a confession.

The opposition leader returned to Russia on Jan. 17, where he was immediately arrested. His team published another investigation two days later, which purportedly shows President Vladimir Putin's palace on the Black Sea. The investigation came alongside calls from Navalny to protest on Jan. 23, which were resoundingly heeded.

An elderly woman surrounded by police officers at a pro-Democracy rally in Russia.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / Getty Images

There have been over 2,600 arrests across the country, including of 16 reporters, according to protest-tracking website OVD-Info, the most in the last four years. It's not known how many people across the country participated, but videos and images show what appears to be tens of thousands of people in the streets.

Police officers in uniform hold a man wearing a face mask down on the ground, in the snow
Donat Sorokin / Donat Sorokin/TASS

In Siberia, people protested in -60F weather.

@ioannZH shares photo of Navalny protest in Yakutia, where its -50 c
Jake Rudnitsky @Rudnit

@ioannZH shares photo of Navalny protest in Yakutia, where its -50 c

Twitter: @Rudnit

In Irkutsk, a small city bordering Mongolia, thousands filled the streets.

Иркутск: «Мы не уйдём!»
Борис Золотаревский @ZolotorevskiyB

Иркутск: «Мы не уйдём!»

Twitter: @ZolotorevskiyB

Protesters also lined the streets to the Kremlin in Moscow.

Lots and lots of people on sidewalks of Tverskaya, leading to Pushkinskaya square and the Kremlin. This must be the biggest anti-Putin rally in years. People are enraged.
Ivan Nechepurenko @INechepurenko

Lots and lots of people on sidewalks of Tverskaya, leading to Pushkinskaya square and the Kremlin. This must be the biggest anti-Putin rally in years. People are enraged.

Twitter: @INechepurenko

And thousands marched in St. Petersburg.

A very big crowd in St Petersburg protesting for Navalny today. #Russia
Patrick Reevell @Reevellp

A very big crowd in St Petersburg protesting for Navalny today. #Russia

Twitter: @Reevellp

Protesters in Moscow threw snowballs at nearby police officers.

У цирка на Трубной полицейских забросали снежками, те явно растерялись Видео: Юля Сугуева / Медиазона
Медиазона @mediazzzona

У цирка на Трубной полицейских забросали снежками, те явно растерялись Видео: Юля Сугуева / Медиазона

Twitter: @mediazzzona

But it didn't take long for police to use force during the protests, which had previously been deemed illegal.

One video shows a woman getting kicked in the stomach. According to the news outlet Mediazona, the woman had a concussion and was taken to the hospital.

ОМОНовец ударил женщину в живот ногой, когда она пыталась помочь задержанному парню. Видео: «Фонтанка»
Новая Газета @novaya_gazeta

ОМОНовец ударил женщину в живот ногой, когда она пыталась помочь задержанному парню. Видео: «Фонтанка»

Twitter: @novaya_gazeta

In another video, police are seen harassing a small child as the crowd yells for him to be let go.

Жесть какая. Это увидит вся страна.
Юлия Галямина @galiamina

Жесть какая. Это увидит вся страна.

Twitter: @galiamina

One reporter, who was arrested and subsequently released, recorded people being beaten on police busses.

В автобусе бьют
Арсений Веснин @ars_ves

В автобусе бьют

Twitter: @ars_ves

And another video shows a woman being taken away by two men in civilian clothes.

В Пятигорске двое мужчин в гражданском задержали протестующего. Нет, ну а что https://t.co/fQude8YZlH
Медиазона @mediazzzona

В Пятигорске двое мужчин в гражданском задержали протестующего. Нет, ну а что https://t.co/fQude8YZlH

Twitter: @mediazzzona

The US Embassy in Russia tweeted in support of the protests, and the Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs later labeled the tweet "hypocrisy."

We're watching reports of protests in 38 Russian cities, arrests of 350+ peaceful protesters and journalists. The U.S. supports the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression. Steps being taken by Russian authorities are suppressing those rights.
Rebecca Ross @USEmbRuPress

We're watching reports of protests in 38 Russian cities, arrests of 350+ peaceful protesters and journalists. The U.S. supports the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression. Steps being taken by Russian authorities are suppressing those rights.

Twitter: @USEmbRuPress

The striking photos and videos largely show protesters banding together against the police, sometimes appealing to their conscience.

Undaunted by the police response and governmental condemnation, Navalny's organization called for more protests next week.

"This was the first step on the road to victory," the Anti-Corruption Foundation tweeted. "See you again in a week."

