Here Are The Hoaxes And Rumors Spreading About The Jacksonville Shooting

A shooting at a Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, left two dead and 11 injured Sunday. The suspect has been named as David Katz, a participant in the tournament. Within an hour of the shooting, rumors and coordinated hoaxes began to spread on social media. BuzzFeed News is keeping track of the misinformation.

How to read this post:



UNVERIFIED: Claims that have not been confirmed by police or other official agencies or entities involved in the investigation. Treat this kind of information with extreme skepticism. In some cases, it’s unclear where it originated and could simply be a rumor with no evidence to back it up.

TRUE: Official sources such as police, law enforcement agencies, or an entity involved in the investigation confirmed this information.

FALSE: Official sources such as police or law enforcement or others with direct knowledge have debunked this information.

BuzzFeed News will continue to monitor the claims below and will update their status as new information emerges.