Here’s How A Baseless Roy Moore Conspiracy Theory Kept Spreading Even After The Original Tweets Were Deleted

A Twitter account that previously spread misinformation claimed the Washington Post offered to pay for accusations against Roy Moore, gave no proof, then deleted the tweets and the account. That didn't stop people spreading the conspiracy theory.

Moore called the allegations "yet another baseless political attack" and said the report was part of a "vicious and nasty round of attacks" from the "Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs."

Leigh Corfman told the Post that Moore initiated inappropriate conduct with her in 1979, when she was 14 years old and he was 32. Three other women also told the Post that Moore "pursued" them around the same time. They were between ages 16 and 18 at the time, while Moore was in his thirties.

Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, was accused Thursday by multiple women of inappropriate sexual conduct with them when they were teenagers, the Washington Post reported .

In a tweet Thursday, @umpire43 claimed without evidence that a Washington Post reporter offered to pay a person in Alabama to make accusations against Moore.

The Twitter user then claimed they had contacted an Alabama district attorney, the FBI, and the Secret Service about the claim, but provided no proof. The FBI office in Mobile, Alabama, said it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

A Washington Post spokesperson Shani George told BuzzFeed News there was no truth to the tweet. “The accusation against the Post is categorically false. We have an explicit policy that prohibits paying sources,” she said.

The Twitter account has spread misinformation in the past. One example is when it falsely claimed the gunman responsible for killing 26 people in a Texas church was an "antifa" member, or anti-fascist activist.

That false theory was pushed by pro-Trump commentators hours after the shooting took place.

Four days after making the unsubstantiated claim, @umpire43 tweeted, "I just registered to http://DeleteAllTweets.com/ to delete all my Tweets instantly!" and deleted all of his tweets from 2012 onward, including those about Roy Moore, saying that someone had "infiltrated" his account. As of the evening of November 13, the entire account was gone.