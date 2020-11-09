Here’s A Running List Of Debunked Postelection Rumors

After a grueling wait, former vice president Joe Biden won the US presidency on Saturday. While the ballots were being counted, nearly three dozen separate hoaxes, largely about voter fraud, flooded the internet — the majority of them amplified by President Donald Trump’s team and family. Despite the end of the election, new hoaxes are still coming, as the president and his supporters refuse to accept the legitimacy of the democratic process. We’re going to be cataloging and debunking those viral pieces of disinformation in this post. Before sharing an online rumor with your friends and family, take the time to verify it. This can be as easy as checking how recently an account sharing the information was created, comparing the claim to what reputable news outlets are saying, searching online to find another source, or doing a reverse image search. Remember that most false information comes in the form of photos and videos.

Ok pals, it's the week after the election and the online junk just keeps coming. @CraigSilverman and I are still on it. See something you want us to check out? DM or email jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com The debunks are collected in 👇 post & thread below https://t.co/KX0DjpGGXw Twitter

How to read this post: UNVERIFIED: Claims that have no concrete evidence either confirming or refuting them. This type of claim has either no sources or no evidence, and is based on conjecture with no original reporting behind it. Treat this kind of information with healthy skepticism and wait to see how it develops. MISLEADING: Posts that take a real event out of context, for example: miscaptioning a video or photo. This can also include images that are presented at a deceptive angle or descriptions that cherry-pick facts. Avoid spreading or engaging with this type of post. FALSE: Reporters or reliable sources with direct knowledge have contradicted this information on the record, or it is refuted by unimpeachable evidence. Examples include images or videos filmed at a different time or location but presented as recent, demonstrably false claims, and websites masquerading as news outlets publishing untrue information.



1. The Trump campaign’s communications director tweeted a fake Washington Times cover Twitter/Internet Archive

The Trump campaign tried to score a point against the press by printing a fake Washington Times cover from Nov. 8, 2000, declaring that Al Gore had won the presidency and plastering it on the walls of a campaign office in Virginia. “Greeting staff at @TeamTrump HQ this morning,” tweeted the campaign's director of communications, Tim Murtaugh, who included a picture of the fake newspaper, headlined “PRESIDENT GORE,” as “a reminder that the media doesn’t select the President.” The Washington Times publicly called them out for it. “Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a ‘President Gore’ headline,” the newspaper tweeted on Sunday. Murtaugh has since deleted his tweet.

2. No, Mitt Romney has not been asked to join Biden's Cabinet. The Buffalo Chronicle

A website with a history of spreading dubious news about politicians published a story on Saturday that falsely claimed Sen. Mitt Romney had been offered a position in the Biden administration. The Buffalo Chronicle cited unnamed “sources” to claim that Romney was invited to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The story also claimed Romney was likely to accept. The false report was briefly picked up by the Daily Wire, a right-wing news site, which eventually deleted its story. The Biden transition team has not made any public offers to prospective Cabinet members, and Arielle Mueller, a spokesperson for Romney, told BuzzFeed News that “there’s no truth” to the claim. The Buffalo Chronicle repeatedly spread false stories about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before and during the country’s 2019 elections. BuzzFeed News previously reported that the site’s publisher, Matthew Ricchiazzi, once told a US politician that he'd publish "negative articles about [their] opponents" for $400 apiece.

3. No, CNN did not report that Dick Cheney would be advising Biden on foreign policy. Twitter

A search of the news organization's website showed that CNN did not report former vice president Dick Cheney was being considered as an adviser to Biden. The tweet was posted by a pro-Trump account unaffiliated with any news organization or the Biden campaign.

4. No, secret computer systems called “Hammer” and “Scorecard” are not being used to commit voter fraud. American Report / Via theamericanreport.org