Almost as soon as the news broke, hoaxes and misleading information started spreading on social media.

A series of homemade explosive devices were sent to key political figures around the US. Almost as soon as the news broke, hoaxes and misleading information started spreading on social media. BuzzFeed News is tracking the falsehoods spreading online. For the latest information on the situation, see the live post here.





1. This claim published by a blog called "End of the Age Headlines" is made up. The FBI has not announced any details about the person(s) responsible for the bombs. Screenshot

The post has over 200,000 engagements on Facebook and over 3,000 engagements on Twitter according to social media tracking app BuzzSumo. It has been shared to several Facebook groups dedicated to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory and was shared by a former Republican Senate candidate.



2. A meme that aims to sow doubt about the bomb sent to CNN is spreading on Facebook. According to CNN's own reporting, the package was received via courier, which would not affect the stamps. Screenshot

3. A writer for conspiracy websites said he overheard Democrats saying the packages were "an inside job," but he has a history of "overhearing" highly dubious things in coffee shops that no one else can corroborate. Twitter

Again, the FBI has not announced any findings about the motivation behind the pipe bombs.

4. A misleading headline from Yahoo reinforces conspiracy theories about the packages. James Woods has spread hoaxes in the past and has no firsthand knowledge of the incidents. Yahoo