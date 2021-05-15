 Skip To Content
Photos Show Thousands Protesting In Support Of Palestinians Around The World

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp, killing eight children, and a building housing international media.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Picture of Jane Lytvynenko Jane Lytvynenko BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 15, 2021, at 6:54 p.m. ET

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A protester in London shows support for Palestinians.

Thousands of people across the world showed their support for Palestinians in protests amid some of the worst fighting between Israelis and Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza war, with demonstrators from Canada to Japan waving flags and chanting "Free Palestine" on Saturday.

The protests come as tension and violence in the region grows, with at least 145 Palestinians and 10 Israelis killed, including children.

The violence began when Israeli security forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan last week, injuring scores of worshippers and causing Hamas to retaliate with rocket fire. Israeli police also violently clamped down on protesters demonstrating against the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Videos also showed Israel’s Iron Dome defense system lighting up the night sky as it intercepted a flurry of rockets.

On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a refugee camp in Gaza, killing eight children and two women. Hours later, more airstrikes destroyed a 12-floor residential building in Gaza that housed international news organizations, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, in a move widely condemned as a threat to the free press in the region.

The Israeli military claimed that the strike on the building — which came so quickly reporters had to leave equipment behind — was necessary because it contained "Hamas military intelligence assets." The Associated Press, however, said there was "no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building."

"This is something we actively check to the best of our ability," said a statement from the news organization. "We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk."

Ali Younes @Ali_reports

Video shows AP, AJ and other journalists gathering their equipments and gear to evacuate their offices in the 12-story al-Jala’ residential building in the heart of Gaza before bombed and destroyed it to the ground by missiles fired from its warplanes today. #Gaza #غزة_الآن

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Ali_reports

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, expressing "grave concern" about the situation but not mentioning Israeli airstrikes directly, according to a readout of the call.

The latest round of violence has caused people across the globe to rally in solidarity, with some protesters facing police violence as a result.

In Paris, riot police fired tear gas at thousands of peaceful protesters.

Thomas Coex / AFP via Getty Images
Lara @thegazangirl

MOMENTS BEFORE WE WERE GASSED IN #PARIS #barbes

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @thegazangirl

Organizers of a London protest estimated that the crowd reached 100,000 people on Saturday.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
James Waterhouse @JamWaterhouse

Palestinian passions very much on display at Marble Arch. They plan to walk to the Israeli embassy which is a mile across Hyde Park.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JamWaterhouse

About 300 protesters rallied in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 15: People stage a protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza, on May 15, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thousands rallied in Madrid, Spain.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"We have been silent for many years. It is time for us to speak for all those Palestinians who are dying and defend them because if we don't, no one else will," one protester in Madrid told Thompson-Reuters.

Marcos Del Mazo / LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters also gathered in Mexico.

Claudio Cruz / AFP via Getty Images

In Canada.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

And in the US.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
#FreePalestine, #FreeMumia &amp; #FreeEmAll @jaybeware

Philly right now. #FreePalestine

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jaybeware
joeyneverjoe (he/him) @joeyneverjoe

They've taken the roofs.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @joeyneverjoe

People gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Ireland.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

And in front of the White House in D.C.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Even in Tel Aviv, a woman raised a Palestinian flag in front of the Israeli military.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images


