Scammers Are Tricking People Into Buying Puppies That Don’t Exist

When she decided to get a second dog, Sandy Dowden went to Puppy Find, an online directory of dog breeders. Dowden found a listing for a breeder who sold the kind of dog she’d had her eye on, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, and sent an email.

The breeder quickly replied to ask what Dowden’s home was like and about her experience with dogs. It seemed like they were doing their due diligence.

“They made it sound like they were really interested in whether or not it would be a good home for the puppy and everything,” Dowden said in a phone interview with BuzzFeed News. “And so then I told them that I was interested.”

The asking price was $800, about half of what other breeders were asking. They told Dowden to pay through a Walmart money transfer, which struck her as odd.

“I told him on the email, I said, I’m just a little bit leery of this kind of transaction because I’ve heard of other people getting scammed,” Dowden said. “And he kept reassuring me that, you know, he wasn’t going to scam me and that this was legitimate.”

It wasn’t. After receiving the initial $800, the breeder told Dowden they wanted another $900 to cover shipping costs. That’s when she realized she’d been ripped off.

Dowden fell for what’s known as a puppy scam, a widespread internet scheme that preys on people looking for a dog, cat, horse, bird, or even tortoise. A study by the Better Business Bureau released in September 2017 found that “it can be difficult to navigate an online search for a pet without coming across a bogus website.” Steven Baker, who authored the report and spent some 30 years working for the Federal Trade Commission before joining the BBB, told BuzzFeed News the problem continues to get worse.



“I think anybody that goes looking for online for a puppy, if you look at more than one or two places, you’re going to run across a fraud site,” Baker said. “It’s that bad.”

The BBB received over 10,000 complaints about puppy scams over the last three years, Baker said, and in 59% of cases, no dog was ever received. That number doesn’t include other types of pets. Baker also obtained a 2015 draft study from the FTC through a FOIA request that showed some 37,000 complaints of the same type. BBB’s report also notes that less than 10% of victims of any type of fraud file complaints.

The scam is so pervasive that Delta Air Lines, which has a pet shipping division, filed a federal lawsuit in 2017 to identify the scammers behind the now-defunct website DeltaPetTransit.com. Delta didn’t reply to requests from BuzzFeed News following up on the lawsuit.

The website PetScams.com keeps track of the scams and runs a Facebook page to warn potential customers. It also explains how the scam works: First, a shopper comes across the fraudulent website either through a web search, an online marketplace like Craigslist or Pet Find, or social media. Then they’re roped into a pricey delivery. Finally, once the victim realizes it’s a scam, they’re threatened in a last-ditch effort to get more money out of them. Usually scammers are asked to pay through a money transfer or bitcoin — a telltale sign of a scam.

Paul Brady, as he’s known online and in the community, runs PetScams.com with a team of volunteers around the world. He didn’t share his real name with BuzzFeed News because of death threats he’s received for his work. He said fraudulent sites often copy real breeders’ websites, which makes them look more legitimate.