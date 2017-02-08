An Old Hoax Is Going Viral Again Thanks To Macedonian Pro-Trump Sites And Facebook Pages
Yep. The Macedonians are still at it.
A fake news story has come back from the dead thanks to pro-Trump websites and Facebook pages that are run from Macedonia.
The three websites that recently published the hoax have similar designs and all simply copied and pasted the text from The Seattle Tribune.
Two of the three websites — OpenMagazines.com and USPoliticsLeader.com — share IP addresses with news sites that have owners in Macedonia.
As an example, the version of the hoax from USPoliticsLeader.com was posted to the Facebook pages of Daily Info Box, The American People, USA Daily Politics, USA Online Magazine, and Conservative Club. These are all connected to sites with owners in Macedonia.
When the Daily Info Box page shared the hoax from USPoliticsLeader.com it generated over 2,000 reactions and more than 1,000 shares.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Craig Silverman is a media editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto.
Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com.