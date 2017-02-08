An Old Hoax Is Going Viral Again Thanks To Macedonian Pro-Trump Sites And Facebook Pages

Seattle Tribune

On Jan. 4, a fake news site called The Seattle Tribune published a hoax claiming a truck had collided with six anti-Trump protesters. Although the story was quickly debunked by Snopes and others, it still racked up close to 170,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook.

Now, the hoax is picking up speed again thanks to websites and Facebook pages with links to Macedonia, which BuzzFeed News has previously shown is home to a large cluster of pro-Trump sites that often publish false information.