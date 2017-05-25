BuzzFeed News

No, The Montana "Body Slam" Witness Did Not Change Her Story

An article with a misleading headline is making the rounds.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on May 25, 2017, at 4:43 p.m. ET

A day after Greg Gianforte, the Republican front-runner in the Montana special election, was charged with assaulting a reporter, conservative website LifeZette published a misleading headline about the incident.

The story claims Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna retracted her account of the alleged assault of Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, but that&#x27;s not true.
The article tells a different story from the headline. The "change" the headline refers to is Acuna being unsure of where Gianforte's hands were positioned while allegedly attacking Jacobs.

The LifeZette site is run by Laura Ingraham, a popular conservative commentator. It often publishes misleading information.
The post was immediately denounced by some reporters on Twitter.

More wisdom from Laura Ingram, who says she spotted the "inaccuracy" because she "done a lot of taekwondo"… https://t.co/mw9CbfRndQ
Jessica Huseman @JessicaHuseman

This is garbage from @IngrahamAngle's website. Look at the headline vs. actual comments, and subhead.
andrew kaczynski 🤔 @KFILE

However, as soon as the article was published, Glanforte's supporters seized the opportunity to discredit the assault story.

Bombshell: Montana Fox News Reporter Changes Her Story, Admits No Neck Grab https://t.co/MYB61SrgEA
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec

Gianforte did NOT grab Ben Jacobs by the neck. The witnesses (that work for @FoxNews) lied about it. #FakeNews https://t.co/IxJnyammih
Based Monitored 🇺🇸 @BasedMonitored

#Lyingmedia @foxnews It seems a reporter needs to be fired: Alicia Acuna. And probably lied to Police. https://t.co/KYYE6qLTkG
TrumpVictory2020 @TrumpVictory20

One of the people who shared the story was Montana's Elections Director, Derek Oestreicher, who posted it on his private Facebook page. He said he deleted the post after BuzzFeed News contacted him to ask about the share and told him it was inaccurate.

Derek is the Director of Elections at the Montana Secretary of State's office. What a world. #mtpol #mtal… https://t.co/flQcM8jQ1U
Jesse Kodadek @jessekodadek

The Guardian reporter was trying to ask Gianforte about the health care bill before the alleged attack. Voters are headed to the polls today.

